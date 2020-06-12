/
/
/
2 bed 2 bath apartments
Last updated June 12 2020 at 12:32 PM
170 2 Bedroom, 2 Bathroom Apartments for rent in Paradise, NV
1 of 43
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
8805 JEFFREYS ST, BLDG 24, UNIT #2093
8805 Jeffreys, Paradise, NV
2 Bedrooms
$1,295
1127 sqft
**$1295 - 2 BED/2 BATH - DUAL MASTER W/ ALL APPLIANCES - 215 & EASTERN IN GREEN VALLEY - Beautiful clean upstairs unit!! Berber carpet, ceramic tile floors, 2 tone paint, all appliances included. Nice interior design features. 2" faux wood blinds.
1 of 1
Last updated June 12 at 08:42am
1 Unit Available
4020
4020 South Las Vegas Boulevard, Paradise, NV
2 Bedrooms
$1,650
950 sqft
I have a Large OPEN Living 2bd 2 bath Upstairs Condo close to the Strip and Convention Center, POOL , Jacuzzi in complex - Bus stop right in front - Grocery store right up the street. Gated Community and very safe and quiet.
1 of 21
Last updated June 12 at 11:09am
1 Unit Available
4050 Pacific Harbors
4050 Pacific Harbors Drive, Paradise, NV
2 Bedrooms
$950
977 sqft
BEAUTIFUL 2 BEDROOM 2 BATH SECOND FLOOR UNIT WITH FIREPLACE IN A GATED COMMUNITY! Kitchen Features Granite Counter Tops and a Breakfast Bar.
1 of 15
Last updated June 12 at 12:19pm
1 Unit Available
3035 Casey #101
3035 Casey Drive, Paradise, NV
2 Bedrooms
$995
987 sqft
Nicely upgraded ground floor unit. Wood look laminate vinyl floors throughout. Quartz countertops. Stainless steel appliances. Covered parking, Gated community, 3 pools & exercise room.
1 of 15
Last updated June 12 at 11:09am
1 Unit Available
5126 Golden
5126 Golden Lane, Paradise, NV
2 Bedrooms
$850
1070 sqft
coming soon
1 of 9
Last updated June 12 at 11:09am
1 Unit Available
4964 Newport Cove
4964 Newportcove Drive, Paradise, NV
2 Bedrooms
$950
1000 sqft
Freshly painted upstairs condo with 2 large bedrooms in central Las Vegas. Easy access to UNLV as well as shopping and dining nearby. Bright open floorplan, all tile floors, lush landscaping, vaulted ceilings, and a breakfast nook.
1 of 49
Last updated June 12 at 11:09am
The Strip
1 Unit Available
220 East Flamingo Road
220 East Flamingo Road, Paradise, NV
2 Bedrooms
$2,600
1017 sqft
Luxury 2 Bedroom condo W/Balcony, Fully Furnished**Travertine/Marble Floors**Fully equipped Kitchen with SS/appliances**granite counter top**breakfast counter**Washer/Dryer located in unit***This luxury community offers pools**spas**gym**tennis
1 of 29
Last updated June 12 at 12:19pm
1 Unit Available
3112 Sonata Drive
3112 Sonata Drive, Paradise, NV
2 Bedrooms
$2,950
1284 sqft
Fully furnished first floor condo in gated Sunrise Villas community. Open floor plan with tile and carpet flooring throughout. Welcome to community pool. All housewares, linens, full size washer/dryer, cable, wifi and utilities included in your stay.
1 of 17
Last updated June 12 at 12:19pm
1 Unit Available
4960 Harrison 204
4960 Harrison Drive, Paradise, NV
2 Bedrooms
$2,150
1041 sqft
You will love this two bedroom, two bath second floor condo with a vibrant flare. Centrally located in a well maintained gated community, this is the perfect place for an extended stay in Las Vegas.
1 of 2
Last updated June 12 at 12:19pm
1 Unit Available
3875 Royal Crest Street - 1
3875 Royal Crest Street, Paradise, NV
2 Bedrooms
$750
750 sqft
E Flamingo Rd., turn left on Swenson and turn left turn on Northrop. The blue building with natural grass building, you shall not miss it.
1 of 10
Last updated June 12 at 11:09am
Paradise Valley
1 Unit Available
1836 MISTY GLADE Drive
1836 Misty Glade Drive, Paradise, NV
2 Bedrooms
$1,295
995 sqft
Great 1-story 2bedroom home with a 2car garage.
1 of 21
Last updated June 12 at 11:09am
1 Unit Available
6857 Tamarus
6857 Tamarus Street, Paradise, NV
2 Bedrooms
$1,000
1127 sqft
2 Bedroom, 2 Bath Condo! Spacious, Open Floor Plan; Large Living Room with Gas Fireplace; Kitchen with Breakfast Bar and the Stainless Steel Appliances; Ceiling Fans; Front Load Washer and Dryer; Balcony Overlooks Park-Like Area.
1 of 10
Last updated June 12 at 11:09am
1 Unit Available
5222 Mandalay Springs Drive
5222 Mandalay Springs Drive, Paradise, NV
2 Bedrooms
$1,000
987 sqft
Nice 2nd floor unit, located in GATED COMMUNITY! Spacious unit features open living area. Roomy kitchen w/breakfast bar & all appliances. Master bedroom separated from the other bedroom. Master bathroom features double sink. Private balcony.
1 of 17
Last updated June 12 at 11:09am
1 Unit Available
5088 SPENCER
5088 Spencer Street, Paradise, NV
2 Bedrooms
$950
1000 sqft
Well Maintained Condo. Features 2 Nice Bedrooms and 2 Bathrooms. Also an Upstairs Unit.
1 of 10
Last updated June 12 at 11:09am
1 Unit Available
6873 Tamarus
6873 Tamarus Street, Paradise, NV
2 Bedrooms
$900
957 sqft
Great 2 bed, 2 bath condo in the sunset bay community. The unit is on the second floor, you wont need to worry about noisy upstairs neighbors. this is the lowest priced rental in the community, it will go quick!
1 of 28
Last updated June 12 at 11:09am
1 Unit Available
6885 TAMARUS Street
6885 Tamarus Street, Paradise, NV
2 Bedrooms
$995
957 sqft
Great, quiet area on a cul-de-sac, with beautiful well-kept grounds in common area. Upper unit with 2 bedrooms / 2 baths and 2 balconies. Balcony in living room overlooks the pool/spa area and there is one is in the master suite.
1 of 37
Last updated June 12 at 11:09am
1 Unit Available
7450 EASTERN Avenue
7450 South Eastern Avenue, Paradise, NV
2 Bedrooms
$1,195
1129 sqft
Great location near Sunset Park, Beautiful 2 bed, 2 bath, 2 car garage, spacious floor plan, master bath with dual vanities, walk in closet, ceiling fans, balcony off master bedroom area, community pool/spa, exercise room & clubhouse.
1 of 9
Last updated June 12 at 12:19pm
1 Unit Available
5156 Gray Lane #A - 1
5156 Gray Lane, Paradise, NV
2 Bedrooms
$900
1070 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at 5156 Gray Lane #A - 1 in Paradise. View photos, descriptions and more!
1 of 16
Last updated June 12 at 11:09am
1 Unit Available
4200 Valley View
4200 Valley View Boulevard, Paradise, NV
2 Bedrooms
$3,800
902 sqft
STUNNING!!! Newly Renovated 2 bedroom 2 bathroom condo in guard gated community. Fully Furnished including: pots, pans, towels, etc. Everything needed for immediate move-in. Rent includes- utilities and wifi. Beautiful custom tub & shower combo.
1 of 13
Last updated June 12 at 11:09am
The Strip
1 Unit Available
210 FLAMINGO Road
210 East Flamingo Road, Paradise, NV
2 Bedrooms
$1,395
974 sqft
Come see this 2 bedroom, 2 bath condo!! Kitchen has granite counters, tile, and carpet flooring, all appliances are included, tons of amenities!! (pool, spa, exercise room, guard-gated). Sorry, no pets, please.
1 of 18
Last updated June 12 at 11:09am
1 Unit Available
1453 SANTA ANITA
1453 Santa Anita Drive, Paradise, NV
2 Bedrooms
$1,275
1097 sqft
CUTE FURNISHED 3 BEDROOM HOME. THIS HOME IS SPACIOUS. NICE SIZED BEDROOMS. TILE AND CARPET FLOORING. KITCHEN WITH WHITE CABINETS, ALL APPLIANCES AND BREAKFAST BAR. READY TO RENT!
1 of 14
Last updated June 12 at 11:09am
1 Unit Available
4231 SANDERLING Circle
4231 Sanderling Circle, Paradise, NV
2 Bedrooms
$1,250
1008 sqft
Super cute fully furnished condo with granite counters, white cabinets, subway tile backsplash, beautiful offset tile throughout all main living areas, cozy fireplace, gated community with resort style pool in fantastic location near tons of
1 of 31
Last updated June 12 at 11:09am
The Strip
1 Unit Available
230 East FLAMINGO Road
230 East Flamingo Road, Paradise, NV
2 Bedrooms
$1,350
974 sqft
This beautiful 2 bedroom 2 bath condo is located in the wonderful Meridian. The unit has a open floor plan great for entertaining from kitchen to living room to the great balcony.
1 of 20
Last updated June 12 at 11:09am
1 Unit Available
4471 Dean Martin
4471 Dean Martin Drive, Paradise, NV
2 Bedrooms
$2,200
1507 sqft
WONDERFUL 2 BEDROOM 2 BATHROOM UNIT ON THE 26TH FLOOR. LUXURY HIGH RISE BUILDING! COMMUNITY POOL/SPA AND EXERCISE ROOM. STRIP AND CITY VIEWS! ALL APPLIANCES INCLUDED. LARGE TV IN THE LIVING ROOM. GRANITE COUNTER TOPS WITH UPGRADED APPLIANCES.
