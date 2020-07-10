/
110 Apartments for rent in Paradise, NV with washer-dryer
Sunrise Springs
4455 E Twain Ave, Paradise, NV
1 Bedroom
$895
667 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,095
900 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,110
1076 sqft
Sunrise Springs is located at 4455 E Twain Ave Las Vegas, NV. Sunrise Springs offers 1 to 3 bedroom apartments ranging in size from 667 to 900 sq.ft.
Silverado Ranch
Copper Creek
9490 Bermuda Rd, Paradise, NV
1 Bedroom
$995
772 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,135
1086 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,425
1191 sqft
Tucked into a quiet area but still close to I-15 and I-215. This 26-acre campus features fully furnished apartments with short-term lease options. On-site fitness center, pool, and spa.
Silverado Ranch
Dune
3080 Saint Rose Pkwy, Paradise, NV
1 Bedroom
$1,209
793 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,330
1171 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,856
1390 sqft
Luxurious apartments featuring dark wood cabinets, quartz countertops, and bathrooms with large soaking tubs and dual vanities. Close to fine dining, golfing and Las Vegas nightlife.
Silverado Ranch
Amalfi
2750 W Wigwam Ave, Paradise, NV
1 Bedroom
$1,050
735 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,157
1008 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Amalfi in Paradise. View photos, descriptions and more!
The Quinn
5500 Mountain Vista St, Paradise, NV
1 Bedroom
$999
765 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,065
1048 sqft
Perfectly located for easy access to the Las Vegas strip, these apartments are only minutes away from Interstate 515, and come fitted with built-in fireplace, carpeted floors, and air conditioning.
Silverado Ranch
Trend
240 E Silverado Ranch Blvd, Paradise, NV
1 Bedroom
$1,223
877 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,398
1171 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,698
1390 sqft
Live a life worth sharing at Trend!. Our modern and stylish one, two, and three bedroom apartments for rent in Las Vegas, NV, will help you begin a life of luxurious living.
Silverado Ranch
Evolve
3140 St Rose Pkwy, Paradise, NV
1 Bedroom
$1,152
793 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,314
1196 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,048
1390 sqft
With a resort pool, cabanas and a gaming center, this gated community is packed with amenities. Residents enjoy private balconies, large soaking tubs and stainless-steel appliances. It's also just a short drive from Beltway Marketplace.
Parkside Villas
8400 S Maryland Pkwy, Paradise, NV
1 Bedroom
$1,135
717 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,265
947 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,446
1170 sqft
Live next to Desert Bloom Park in Las Vegas, with easy access to the airport and the Las Vegas Strip. Enjoy lush outdoor amenities, and relax with excellent restaurant and shopping choices nearby.
Terra Cotta Villa
4080 W Twain Ave, Paradise, NV
1 Bedroom
$995
627 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,205
923 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,295
1090 sqft
This quiet apartment community is secluded from the Las Vegas excitement found mere minutes away. Amenities include walk-in closets, a sauna and spa, private patios, and in-home laundry. Easy access to I-15.
Spectra at Reno
1330 E Reno Ave, Paradise, NV
1 Bedroom
$950
720 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,125
1060 sqft
One- and two-bedroom apartments near McCarran International Airport. Select properties feature gas fireplaces and full-size in-unit laundry appliances. Resort-style pool and outdoor barbecue areas. Pets welcome.
Paradise Palms
Spectrum at Katie
1601 E Katie Ave, Paradise, NV
1 Bedroom
$1,041
640 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,218
1085 sqft
Located near UNLV campus with quick access to I-15 and I-215 for commuters. One- and two-bedroom floor plans feature garden tubs, self-cleaning ovens and more. Pet-friendly community with 24-hour pool and gym.
Park 80
4480 Sirius Ave, Paradise, NV
Studio
$745
410 sqft
1 Bedroom
$835
600 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$915
825 sqft
A gated community in the heart of Godley Station with contemporary apartments that offer open-floor plans and high-end amenities. Residents enjoy a professional business center, large swimming pool, and fitness center on the grounds.
Siegel Suites - Boulder 3
4240 Boulder Highway, Paradise, NV
1 Bedroom
$1,079
418 sqft
Move In Today: Las Vegas Low-Cost, Clean & Furnished Apartments close to Shopping, Dining, Schools and More! ***Weekly Payment Options Starting at $254.
Siegel Suites - Sierra Vista
920 Sierra Vista Drive, Paradise, NV
1 Bedroom
$1,036
496 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,079
840 sqft
Move In Today: Low-Cost, Furnished Apartments close to Shopping, UNLV, and More! ***Weekly Payment Options Starting at $239.
Silverado Ranch
10245 S MARYLAND PKWY #2186
10245 South Maryland Parkway, Paradise, NV
2 Bedrooms
$1,195
1053 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
POOLSIDE 2 BEDROOM CONDO - SILVERADO RANCH! - POOLSIDE 2ND FLOOR CONDO - GATED COMMUNITY IN SILVERADO RANCH, TASTEFUL MULTI TONE PAINT, NEW CARPET, 2 BEDROOMS PLUS DEN, HIGH CEILINGS, FIREPLACE IN LIVING ROOM, MICROWAVE, CEILING FANS, AND BLINDS,
Silverado Ranch
1554 Tillman Falls Ave.
1554 East Tillman Falls Avenue, Paradise, NV
3 Bedrooms
$1,675
1507 sqft
SW Three bedroom in gated community. - Three bedroom home in very well maintained gated southwest community with community pool/spa and park.
The Strip
Siegel Suites - Checkmate
4735 Deckow Lane, Paradise, NV
Studio
$1,058
450 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,079
500 sqft
Move In Today: Low-Cost, Furnished Apartments Close to the Las Vegas Strip! ***Weekly Payment Options Starting at $244.
4768 Rita Dr
4768 Rita Drive, Paradise, NV
3 Bedrooms
$1,250
1008 sqft
4768 Rita Dr Available 07/15/20 Cute 3 bedroom 1 bathroom home on a large lot - Cute 3 bedroom 1 bathroom home on a large lot located in a non-HOA community. Home near shopping centers and amenities..
3726 Hazelwood St Apt 20
3726 Hazelwood Street, Paradise, NV
1 Bedroom
$650
480 sqft
Recently remodeled 1 bed 1 bath condo ready for immediate move in! Comes with stove and fridge in unit, washer and dryer on site! Make this your home today! Text haley at 7252615469 for more information (RLNE5686064)
Silverado Ranch
9623 Blue Calico Drive
9623 Blue Calico Drive, Paradise, NV
2 Bedrooms
$1,325
1250 sqft
LOCATED IN A GATED COMMUNITY/HOME WITH 2 MASTER BEDROOMS - BEAUTIFUL 1250 SQ FOOT 2 STORY HOME WITH 2 MASTER BEDROOMS, ONE BDRM HAS A FULL BATH, ONE HAS A 3/4 BATH. HOME ALSO HAS A 1/2 BATH DOWNSTAIRS FOR YOUR GUESTS.
Siegel Suites - Twain 3
454 East Twain Avenue, Paradise, NV
1 Bedroom
$1,123
450 sqft
Move In Today: Low-Cost, Furnished Apartments near the Las Vegas Strip! ***Weekly Payment Options Starting at $259.
Siegel Suites - Cambridge
3825 Cambridge Street, Paradise, NV
1 Bedroom
$1,079
504 sqft
Move In Today: Low-Cost, Furnished Apartments Close to UNLV! ***Weekly Payment Options Starting at $249.
Silverado Ranch
1392 ECHO FALLS AVE
1392 Echo Falls Avenue, Paradise, NV
3 Bedrooms
$1,850
1635 sqft
GORGEOUSLY REMODELED!! EVERYTHING IS NEW!! BE THE 1ST OCCUPANT!! ONLY $1850 - A BEAUTY IN THE HEART OF SILVERADO RANCH!! GORGEOUS!! NEW DESIGNER HOME W/ MODERN DECOR.
2497 PARADISE VILLAGE WAY
2497 Paradise Village Way, Paradise, NV
2 Bedrooms
$1,095
1104 sqft
Great 2 bedroom Single Story Townhome - This home is centrally located and is complete with fresh paint, all appliances, full size washer & dryer, ceiling fans, large patio space and much more. Don't wait, contact ray directly at 702.501.
