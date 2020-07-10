/
apartments with pool
Last updated July 10 2020 at 5:22 PM
221 Apartments for rent in Paradise, NV with pool
1 of 37
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
Siegel Suites - Boulder 3
4240 Boulder Highway, Paradise, NV
1 Bedroom
$1,079
418 sqft
Move In Today: Las Vegas Low-Cost, Clean & Furnished Apartments close to Shopping, Dining, Schools and More! ***Weekly Payment Options Starting at $254.
1 of 18
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
2 Units Available
Siegel Suites - Sierra Vista
920 Sierra Vista Drive, Paradise, NV
1 Bedroom
$1,036
496 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,079
840 sqft
Move In Today: Low-Cost, Furnished Apartments close to Shopping, UNLV, and More! ***Weekly Payment Options Starting at $239.
1 of 20
Last updated July 13 at 08:12am
1 Unit Available
The Strip
145 Harmon Avenue
145 East Harmon Avenue, Paradise, NV
1 Bedroom
$1,800
847 sqft
Tower 1, One Bedroom, 2 bathroom, with a balcony on the 3rd floor overlooking MGM Grand. Unit has amazing views, Jacuzzi tub, plasma TV's, custom snaidero cabinetry, granite counter tops.
1 of 3
Last updated July 13 at 08:12am
1 Unit Available
The Strip
210 Flamingo
210 E Flamingo Rd, Paradise, NV
1 Bedroom
$1,250
646 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Penthouse, top floor condo with fireplace and a great strip view, resort style living. You must see this 1 bedroom 1 bathroom condo.
1 of 50
Last updated July 13 at 08:12am
1 Unit Available
3560 Wingrove
3560 Wingrove Avenue, Paradise, NV
4 Bedrooms
$1,795
1740 sqft
Brand new 4 bedroom home. Swimming pool with plenty of outdoor space. New everything. No evictions within the last two years allowed. The property has an attached granny flat that is currently rented and occupied.
1 of 7
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
Silverado Ranch
10245 S MARYLAND PKWY #2186
10245 South Maryland Parkway, Paradise, NV
2 Bedrooms
$1,195
1053 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
POOLSIDE 2 BEDROOM CONDO - SILVERADO RANCH! - POOLSIDE 2ND FLOOR CONDO - GATED COMMUNITY IN SILVERADO RANCH, TASTEFUL MULTI TONE PAINT, NEW CARPET, 2 BEDROOMS PLUS DEN, HIGH CEILINGS, FIREPLACE IN LIVING ROOM, MICROWAVE, CEILING FANS, AND BLINDS,
1 of 9
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
840 King Richard Ave #26A
840 King Richard Ave, Paradise, NV
2 Bedrooms
$1,000
862 sqft
READY TO MOVE INTO!! - COZY 2 BDRM, 2 BATH IN ZIP CODE 89119 - NICE 2 BEDROOM 2 BATH UPSTAIRS CONDO READY TO MOVE INTO! DUAL ENTRANCES! ALL APPLIANCES! LAZY SUSAN IN KITCHEN! AMPLE PARKING! BALCONY VIEW OF COMMUNITY POOL! STORAGE AREA ON BALCONY!
1 of 16
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
Silverado Ranch
1554 Tillman Falls Ave.
1554 East Tillman Falls Avenue, Paradise, NV
3 Bedrooms
$1,675
1507 sqft
SW Three bedroom in gated community. - Three bedroom home in very well maintained gated southwest community with community pool/spa and park.
1 of 43
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
8805 JEFFREYS ST, BLDG 24, UNIT #2093
8805 Jeffreys, Paradise, NV
2 Bedrooms
$1,195
1127 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
**$1195 - 2 BED/2 BATH - DUAL MASTER W/ ALL APPLIANCES - 215 & EASTERN IN GREEN VALLEY - Beautiful clean upstairs unit!! Berber carpet, ceramic tile floors, 2 tone paint, all appliances included. Nice interior design features. 2" faux wood blinds.
1 of 20
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
Silverado Ranch
9852 Snowy Canyon Ct.
9852 Snowy Canyon Court, Paradise, NV
5 Bedrooms
$2,550
2968 sqft
Beautiful 5 bedroom with POOL! - Beautiful 5 bedroom home with 3 full baths, over sized lot & a sparkling pool! Spacious living area. Kitchen includes white cabinets, all appliances, and an island. Carpet and Wood flooring throughout.
1 of 18
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
3046 Tarpon Dr Unit 103
3046 Tarpon Drive, Paradise, NV
2 Bedrooms
$1,225
1020 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
FULLY FURNISHED 2 bedroom condo - Completely Furnished downstairs two bedroom condo in a gated community. with 3 pools, exercise room & clubhouse amenities.
1 of 13
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
7450 S. Eastern Avenue #2097
7450 South Eastern Avenue, Paradise, NV
2 Bedrooms
$1,199
1129 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Great 2 bedroom Condo in Gated Community - VERY CUTE 2 BEDROOM 2 BATH UNIT ON 2ND FLOOR. Fireplace with tv/art niche above. LOCATED IN GATED COMMUNITY WITH POOL AND SPA. THIS UNIT HAS 2 PATIOS. 1 CAR GARAGE DETACHED FROM THE UNIT.
1 of 5
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
Silverado Ranch
9623 Blue Calico Drive
9623 Blue Calico Drive, Paradise, NV
2 Bedrooms
$1,325
1250 sqft
LOCATED IN A GATED COMMUNITY/HOME WITH 2 MASTER BEDROOMS - BEAUTIFUL 1250 SQ FOOT 2 STORY HOME WITH 2 MASTER BEDROOMS, ONE BDRM HAS A FULL BATH, ONE HAS A 3/4 BATH. HOME ALSO HAS A 1/2 BATH DOWNSTAIRS FOR YOUR GUESTS.
1 of 11
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
Siegel Suites - Twain 3
454 East Twain Avenue, Paradise, NV
1 Bedroom
$1,123
450 sqft
Move In Today: Low-Cost, Furnished Apartments near the Las Vegas Strip! ***Weekly Payment Options Starting at $259.
1 of 18
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
Siegel Suites - Cambridge
3825 Cambridge Street, Paradise, NV
1 Bedroom
$1,079
504 sqft
Move In Today: Low-Cost, Furnished Apartments Close to UNLV! ***Weekly Payment Options Starting at $249.
1 of 13
Last updated July 13 at 08:12am
1 Unit Available
Paradise Palms
3328 SENECA Drive
3328 Seneca Drive, Paradise, NV
4 Bedrooms
$2,100
1720 sqft
"The Caddy Shack" - as seen in numerous documentaries and tours of Mid Century Modern architecture and design. There's no other home quite like this in all of Las Vegas. 4 Bed, 2 Bath, amazing pool and patio area.
1 of 11
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
615 S Royal Crest Circle #8
615 South Royal Crest Circle, Paradise, NV
1 Bedroom
$700
624 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
615 Royal Crest Circle / MOVE-IN SPECIAL (1/2 Off 1st Month Rent) Move In Ready!! - MOVE-IN SPECIAL (1/2 Off 1st Month Rent) Move In Ready!! Cozy 1 Bed & 1 Bath condo on the 2nd floor.
1 of 51
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
3730 Pama Lane
3730 East Pama Lane, Paradise, NV
4 Bedrooms
Ask
5 Bedrooms
$5,200
4790 sqft
GORGEOUS CUSTOM ESTATE*4 BEDROOMS*6 BATHROOMS*4 CAR GARAGE*OVER AN ACRE LOT* - Beautiful Custom Estate with circular driveway leading to tucked away property sitting on over an acre lot.
1 of 17
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
Silverado Ranch
2390 Yellowstone Creek Drive #103
2390 East Yellowstone Creek Drive, Paradise, NV
3 Bedrooms
$1,650
1681 sqft
*WONDERFUL 3 BEDROOM TOWN-HOME IN A GATED "SILVERADO RANCH COMMUNITY!!" - *GORGEOUS PLACE TO CALL HOME. 3 BEDROOMS/2.
1 of 25
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
4471 Dean Martin Dr. 3904
4471 Dean Martin Drive, Paradise, NV
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$2,295
1111 sqft
The Martin 3904-Stunning North Strip/City/Mtn Views from this FULLY FURNISHED 2bd - Stunning North strip/city/mtn views from this FULLY FURNISHED 2bd residence.
1 of 46
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
The Strip
230 E. Flamingo Rd. 132
230 East Flamingo Road, Paradise, NV
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,495
1067 sqft
Meridian 2 Bd / 2 Ba with New Laminate Flooring in Living Room & Bedroom Areas - Fully Furnished 2 Bd / 2 Ba Condo with pool view, just 1 1/2 block to the heart of the Las Vegas Strip.
1 of 27
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
The Strip
220 E Flamingo Rd 120
220 East Flamingo Road, Paradise, NV
1 Bedroom
$1,350
692 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Meridian Fully Furnished 1 Bed | 1 Bath Luxury Condo. Utilities can be included for an additional charge. - Beautiful Fully Furnished 1 bdrm | 1 bath residence. Located in 16 Acre Lushly Landscaped Property Just 1 1/2 Blocks from Main Vegas Strip.
1 of 34
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
The Strip
270 E. Flamingo Rd. 413
270 East Flamingo Road, Paradise, NV
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,625
1021 sqft
Meridian Fully Furnished 2 Bd | 2 Ba Top Floor Condo . - Fully Furnished 2 Bd / 2 Ba Condo just 1 1/2 blocks to the heart of the Las Vegas Strip in 16 Acre Gated Community.
1 of 1
Last updated July 13 at 08:41am
1 Unit Available
4020
4020 South Las Vegas Boulevard, Paradise, NV
2 Bedrooms
$1,650
950 sqft
I have a Large OPEN Living 2bd 2 bath Upstairs Condo close to the Strip and Convention Center, POOL , Jacuzzi in complex - Bus stop right in front - Grocery store right up the street. Gated Community and very safe and quiet.
