Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony garbage disposal dishwasher pet friendly 24hr maintenance

Unit Amenities air conditioning ceiling fan in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range dishwasher bathtub carpet fireplace garbage disposal refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities alarm system business center clubhouse coffee bar 24hr gym pool 24hr maintenance e-payments bbq/grill hot tub trash valet cats allowed dogs allowed accessible parking community garden online portal

Parkside Villas Apartment Homes boasts the best of all worlds -- a fine residential location that is across the street from Desert Bloom Park and exciting restaurants and shopping, and where a short drive puts you in the middle of all the action and nightlife of the Las Vegas Strip. The 215 Beltway and I-15 are easily accessible and make getting to the McCarran International Airport and the famed Las Vegas Strip a breeze. Parkside Villas is professionally managed by FPI.

See important COVID-19 updates here.