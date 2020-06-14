/
/
/
furnished apartments
Last updated June 14 2020 at 12:25 AM
157 Furnished Apartments for rent in Paradise, NV
Verified
1 of 42
Last updated June 14 at 12:15am
$
Silverado Ranch
31 Units Available
Evolve
3140 St Rose Pkwy, Paradise, NV
1 Bedroom
$1,197
793 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,260
1196 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
With a resort pool, cabanas and a gaming center, this gated community is packed with amenities. Residents enjoy private balconies, large soaking tubs and stainless-steel appliances. It's also just a short drive from Beltway Marketplace.
Verified
1 of 4
Last updated June 14 at 12:29am
$
Silverado Ranch
47 Units Available
Trend
240 E Silverado Ranch Blvd, Paradise, NV
1 Bedroom
$1,223
877 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,398
1171 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,698
1390 sqft
Live a life worth sharing at Trend!. Our modern and stylish one, two, and three bedroom apartments for rent in Las Vegas, NV, will help you begin a life of luxurious living.
Verified
1 of 51
Last updated June 14 at 12:23am
Silverado Ranch
59 Units Available
Copper Creek
9490 Bermuda Rd, Paradise, NV
1 Bedroom
$935
772 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,125
1086 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,430
1191 sqft
Tucked into a quiet area but still close to I-15 and I-215. This 26-acre campus features fully furnished apartments with short-term lease options. On-site fitness center, pool, and spa.
1 of 31
Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
3011 Nordoff Circle
3011 Nordoff Circle, Paradise, NV
6 Bedrooms
$2,995
- 6 Bedroom/ 5 Bath Two Story Home Fully Furnished (RLNE5657608)
1 of 13
Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
2 Units Available
Siegel Suites - Swenson 2
4075 University Center Dr, Paradise, NV
1 Bedroom
$1,253
408 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,578
606 sqft
Move In Today: Fully Furnished One and Two Bedroom Apartments. ***Weekly Payment Options Starting at $289.
1 of 18
Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
Siegel Suites - Cambridge
3825 Cambridge Street, Paradise, NV
1 Bedroom
$1,079
504 sqft
Move In Today: Low-Cost, Furnished Apartments Close to UNLV! ***Weekly Payment Options Starting at $249.
1 of 3
Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
3730 Palos Verdes Street
3730 Palo Verde Street, Paradise, NV
Studio
$650
400 sqft
13 UNITES FURNISHED STUDIO -CENTRAL LOCATION-WALKING DISTANCE TO FAMOUS LAS VEGAS STRIP-CONVENTION CENTER More info & apply online at https://hunt.com/apartments-for-rent/las-vegas-nv?lid=12840625 (RLNE5363450)
1 of 37
Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
Siegel Suites - Boulder 3
4240 Boulder Highway, Paradise, NV
1 Bedroom
$1,079
418 sqft
Move In Today: Las Vegas Low-Cost, Clean & Furnished Apartments close to Shopping, Dining, Schools and More! ***Weekly Payment Options Starting at $254.
1 of 6
Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
The Strip
2 Units Available
Siegel Suites - Checkmate
4735 Deckow Lane, Paradise, NV
Studio
$1,058
450 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,079
500 sqft
Move In Today: Low-Cost, Furnished Apartments Close to the Las Vegas Strip! ***Weekly Payment Options Starting at $244.
1 of 11
Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
Siegel Suites - Twain 3
454 East Twain Avenue, Paradise, NV
1 Bedroom
$1,123
450 sqft
Move In Today: Low-Cost, Furnished Apartments near the Las Vegas Strip! ***Weekly Payment Options Starting at $259.
1 of 11
Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
Siegel Suites - Twain
455 East Twain Avenue, Paradise, NV
1 Bedroom
$993
600 sqft
Move In Today: Furnished Apartments Close to the Las Vegas Strip and Convention Center! ***Weekly Payment Options Starting at $229.
1 of 18
Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
2 Units Available
Siegel Suites - Sierra Vista
920 Sierra Vista Drive, Paradise, NV
1 Bedroom
$1,036
496 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,079
840 sqft
Move In Today: Low-Cost, Furnished Apartments close to Shopping, UNLV, and More! ***Weekly Payment Options Starting at $239.
1 of 34
Last updated June 14 at 01:30am
1 Unit Available
3927 Royal Viking Way
3927 Royal Viking Way, Paradise, NV
5 Bedrooms
Ask
7 Bedrooms
$4,500
5545 sqft
Gated fully furnished turnkey home built for entertaining! Homes features over 5,500 square feet, 5 ensuite bedrooms, plus two additional bedrooms, gourmet kitchen, pool table, poker table, large loft upstairs and private pool and spa.
1 of 10
Last updated June 14 at 01:30am
1 Unit Available
4700 South Maryland Parkway - 1
4700 Maryland Parkway, Paradise, NV
Studio
$2,050
275 sqft
Brand new, fully-furnished high-rise luxury urban studio. Stunning view of the Las Vegas strip and mountains from rooftop swimming pool with bbq grills, fire pit, and sundeck areas.
1 of 29
Last updated June 14 at 01:30am
1 Unit Available
3112 Sonata Drive
3112 Sonata Drive, Paradise, NV
2 Bedrooms
$2,950
1284 sqft
Fully furnished first floor condo in gated Sunrise Villas community. Open floor plan with tile and carpet flooring throughout. Welcome to community pool. All housewares, linens, full size washer/dryer, cable, wifi and utilities included in your stay.
1 of 10
Last updated June 14 at 01:30am
1 Unit Available
4381 West Flamingo Road Unit 53306
4381 West Flamingo Road, Paradise, NV
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$2,800
918 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Penthouse Unit! Highest Level Single Unit Available in Palms Place. Fully Furnished & Modern room with wonderful strip view. All Stainless Appliances with Real Wood Floors. Concierge & all amenities included.
1 of 49
Last updated June 14 at 02:05am
The Strip
1 Unit Available
220 East Flamingo Road
220 East Flamingo Road, Paradise, NV
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$2,600
1017 sqft
Luxury 2 Bedroom condo W/Balcony, Fully Furnished**Travertine/Marble Floors**Fully equipped Kitchen with SS/appliances**granite counter top**breakfast counter**Washer/Dryer located in unit***This luxury community offers pools**spas**gym**tennis
1 of 25
Last updated June 14 at 01:30am
1 Unit Available
5366 Percheron St
5366 Percheron Street, Paradise, NV
3 Bedrooms
$3,650
1800 sqft
Large three bedroom, two bathroom single story home with shimmering pool. This home has been upgraded throughout.
1 of 46
Last updated June 14 at 02:05am
The Strip
1 Unit Available
260 East FLAMINGO Road
260 East Flamingo Road, Paradise, NV
1 Bedroom
$1,500
710 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
This gorgeous Calais model is fully furnished, has dark cherry cabinets and is fully upgraded with travertine flooring, crown molding and granite counter tops.
1 of 16
Last updated June 14 at 02:05am
1 Unit Available
4200 Valley View
4200 Valley View Boulevard, Paradise, NV
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$3,800
902 sqft
STUNNING!!! Newly Renovated 2 bedroom 2 bathroom condo in guard gated community. Fully Furnished including: pots, pans, towels, etc. Everything needed for immediate move-in. Rent includes- utilities and wifi. Beautiful custom tub & shower combo.
1 of 18
Last updated June 14 at 02:05am
1 Unit Available
1453 SANTA ANITA
1453 Santa Anita Drive, Paradise, NV
2 Bedrooms
$1,275
1097 sqft
CUTE FURNISHED 3 BEDROOM HOME. THIS HOME IS SPACIOUS. NICE SIZED BEDROOMS. TILE AND CARPET FLOORING. KITCHEN WITH WHITE CABINETS, ALL APPLIANCES AND BREAKFAST BAR. READY TO RENT!
1 of 14
Last updated June 14 at 02:05am
1 Unit Available
4231 SANDERLING Circle
4231 Sanderling Circle, Paradise, NV
2 Bedrooms
$1,250
1008 sqft
Super cute fully furnished condo with granite counters, white cabinets, subway tile backsplash, beautiful offset tile throughout all main living areas, cozy fireplace, gated community with resort style pool in fantastic location near tons of
1 of 17
Last updated June 14 at 02:05am
The Strip
1 Unit Available
3722 S LAS VEGAS BL Boulevard #710
3722 South Las Vegas Boulevard, Paradise, NV
Studio
$1,500
553 sqft
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
Ask
COME EXPERIENCE THE CONVENIENCE OF VEER TOWERS LIVING. LUXURIOUS AMENITIES: INFINITY EDGE POOL, FITNESS CENTER, VALET/CONCIERGE, MEDIA ROOM AND CONFERENCE ROOMS.
1 of 12
Last updated June 14 at 02:05am
1 Unit Available
4381 Flamingo
4381 W Flamingo Rd, Paradise, NV
Studio
$2,290
615 sqft
1 Bedroom
Ask
PALMS PLACE! Beautiful resort style condo w/Balcony/strip view!!! Located in AAA Four Diamond Palms Place Resort & Spa. 1 mile from the Strip, centrally located with easy access to Dining, Shopping, and Entertainment.
Similar Pages
Paradise 1 BedroomsParadise 2 BedroomsParadise 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsParadise 3 BedroomsParadise Accessible ApartmentsParadise Apartments with Balcony
Paradise Apartments with GarageParadise Apartments with GymParadise Apartments with Hardwood FloorsParadise Apartments with Move-in SpecialsParadise Apartments with ParkingParadise Apartments with Pool