1 bedroom apartments
Last updated June 13 2020 at 10:51 AM
106 1 Bedroom Apartments for rent in Paradise, NV
1 of 9
Last updated June 14 at 01:42pm
1 Unit Available
615 S. Royal Crest Cir. #20
615 South Royal Crest Circle, Paradise, NV
1 Bedroom
$775
624 sqft
Affordable 1 Bedroom Condo in Central Las Vegas - Condominium Features- Central Heat & Air Conditioning Electric Stove Refrigerator Community Features- Shimmering Pool Minutes from Restaurants, Shopping, and Much More Affordable Housing Easy
1 of 5
Last updated June 14 at 01:42pm
1 Unit Available
3726 Hazelwood St Apt 20
3726 Hazelwood Street, Paradise, NV
1 Bedroom
$700
480 sqft
Recently remodeled 1 bed 1 bath condo ready for immediate move in! Comes with stove and fridge in unit, washer and dryer on site! Deposit deferment available to help with move in costs! Make this your home today! Text haley at 7252615469 for more
1 of 13
Last updated June 14 at 01:42pm
2 Units Available
Siegel Suites - Swenson 2
4075 University Center Dr, Paradise, NV
1 Bedroom
$1,253
408 sqft
Move In Today: Fully Furnished One and Two Bedroom Apartments. ***Weekly Payment Options Starting at $289.
1 of 37
Last updated June 14 at 01:42pm
1 Unit Available
Siegel Suites - Boulder 3
4240 Boulder Highway, Paradise, NV
1 Bedroom
$1,079
418 sqft
Move In Today: Las Vegas Low-Cost, Clean & Furnished Apartments close to Shopping, Dining, Schools and More! ***Weekly Payment Options Starting at $254.
1 of 6
Last updated June 14 at 01:42pm
The Strip
2 Units Available
Siegel Suites - Checkmate
4735 Deckow Lane, Paradise, NV
1 Bedroom
$1,079
500 sqft
Move In Today: Low-Cost, Furnished Apartments Close to the Las Vegas Strip! ***Weekly Payment Options Starting at $244.
1 of 18
Last updated June 14 at 01:42pm
1 Unit Available
Siegel Suites - Cambridge
3825 Cambridge Street, Paradise, NV
1 Bedroom
$1,079
504 sqft
Move In Today: Low-Cost, Furnished Apartments Close to UNLV! ***Weekly Payment Options Starting at $249.
1 of 11
Last updated June 14 at 01:42pm
1 Unit Available
Siegel Suites - Twain 3
454 East Twain Avenue, Paradise, NV
1 Bedroom
$1,123
450 sqft
Move In Today: Low-Cost, Furnished Apartments near the Las Vegas Strip! ***Weekly Payment Options Starting at $259.
1 of 11
Last updated June 14 at 01:42pm
1 Unit Available
Siegel Suites - Twain
455 East Twain Avenue, Paradise, NV
1 Bedroom
$993
600 sqft
Move In Today: Furnished Apartments Close to the Las Vegas Strip and Convention Center! ***Weekly Payment Options Starting at $229.
1 of 18
Last updated June 14 at 01:42pm
2 Units Available
Siegel Suites - Sierra Vista
920 Sierra Vista Drive, Paradise, NV
1 Bedroom
$1,036
496 sqft
Move In Today: Low-Cost, Furnished Apartments close to Shopping, UNLV, and More! ***Weekly Payment Options Starting at $239.
1 of 9
Last updated June 14 at 08:01pm
1 Unit Available
4221 Sanderling Circle, #275
4221 Sanderling Circle, Paradise, NV
1 Bedroom
$810
724 sqft
LOCATION! LOCATION! LOCATION! A great ground floor 1bdr condo located in the heart of China Town & few short miles from the beautiful STRIP, casinos ,shopping and dining areas.
1 of 15
Last updated June 14 at 06:52pm
Silverado Ranch
1 Unit Available
555 Silverado Ranch
555 East Silverado Ranch Boulevard, Paradise, NV
1 Bedroom
$875
705 sqft
Super 1 bedroom, 1 bath condo in gated community in desirable Silverado Ranch area. Upgraded flooring. Spacious living room. Galley kitchen with breakfast bar, counters & SS appliances. Master bedroom w/walk-in closet.
1 of 10
Last updated June 14 at 08:01pm
1 Unit Available
4381 West Flamingo Road Unit 53306
4381 West Flamingo Road, Paradise, NV
1 Bedroom
$2,800
918 sqft
Penthouse Unit! Highest Level Single Unit Available in Palms Place. Fully Furnished & Modern room with wonderful strip view. All Stainless Appliances with Real Wood Floors. Concierge & all amenities included.
1 of 16
Last updated June 14 at 06:52pm
1 Unit Available
4121 Gannet
4121 Gannet Circle, Paradise, NV
1 Bedroom
$800
612 sqft
Nice 1 bedroom unit.
1 of 46
Last updated June 14 at 06:52pm
The Strip
1 Unit Available
260 East FLAMINGO Road
260 East Flamingo Road, Paradise, NV
1 Bedroom
$1,500
710 sqft
This gorgeous Calais model is fully furnished, has dark cherry cabinets and is fully upgraded with travertine flooring, crown molding and granite counter tops.
1 of 45
Last updated June 14 at 06:52pm
The Strip
1 Unit Available
135 East Harmon
135 East Harmon Avenue, Paradise, NV
1 Bedroom
$1,800
520 sqft
*Gorgeous corner unit on fifth floor* Stunning views of city, mountain, and Top Golf. Outstanding services: 24hr guard gate/security, concierge, valet, housekeeping, etc. Access to MGM Grand amenities & entertainment.
1 of 10
Last updated June 14 at 06:52pm
The Strip
1 Unit Available
230 Flamingo
230 E Flamingo Rd, Paradise, NV
1 Bedroom
$1,225
692 sqft
COME SEE THIS 1 BEDROOM, 1 BATH CONDO !! New Carpet, New paint, new bathroom vanity. Super clean and priced to go!!! Resort-like pool and Spa area. Underground parking. What a nice place to live in!!!
1 of 9
Last updated June 14 at 06:52pm
The Strip
1 Unit Available
125 Harmon
125 E Harmon Ave, Paradise, NV
1 Bedroom
$2,500
899 sqft
The MGM Signature located within the enclave of the MGM Grand Hotel & Casino on the Strip. This 14th floor 1 Bedroom Unit has a Balcony and full kitchen.
1 of 18
Last updated May 27 at 07:21pm
1 Unit Available
3041 CASEY Drive
3041 Casey Drive, Paradise, NV
1 Bedroom
$850
697 sqft
CUTE 2ND STORY CONDO IN THE CANYON WILLOW COMMUNITY, WALK INTO SPACIOUS LIVING AREA W/ DECORATIVE FIE PLACE, BEAUTIFUL TILE THROUGHOUT & BRAND NEW BLINDS, FRESHLY PAINTED W/ TWO-TONE DESIGNER PAINT, KITCHEN W/ PLENTY OF CABINET SPACE & BREAKFAST
1 of 20
Last updated June 14 at 06:52pm
The Strip
1 Unit Available
145 Harmon Avenue
145 East Harmon Avenue, Paradise, NV
1 Bedroom
$1,950
847 sqft
Tower 1, One Bedroom, 2 bathroom, with a balcony on the 3rd floor overlooking MGM Grand. Unit has amazing views, Jacuzzi tub, plasma TV's, custom snaidero cabinetry, granite counter tops.
1 of 10
Last updated June 14 at 06:52pm
1 Unit Available
625 Royal Crest
625 S Royal Crest Cir, Paradise, NV
1 Bedroom
$825
624 sqft
Cozy condo unit is fully furnished to make you feel right at home. Condo w/ 1 bed & 1 bath on 1st floor, sep liv room, & sep dine area & kitchen.
1 of 17
Last updated May 3 at 09:19am
1 Unit Available
4785 W.Desert Inn Rd
4785 West Desert Inn Road, Paradise, NV
1 Bedroom
$800
700 sqft
1 Bed, 1 Bath in Central Location - ATTENTION SNOWBIRDS! Bright, sunny, and cozy turnkey 1 bedroom secured guesthouse in perfect location. 5 minutes from Strip and half-mile radius to businesses and park. Fully furnished- $800/month.
1 of 23
Last updated June 14 at 06:52pm
The Strip
1 Unit Available
211 Flamingo
211 E Flamingo Rd, Paradise, NV
1 Bedroom
$1,999
980 sqft
RARE OPPORTUNITY TO RENT PLATINUM HOTEL & SPA "PRINCESS SUITE' 1 BEDROOM W/ STRIP VIEWS (1021SQFT). An oasis near the strip. Fully furnished with kitchen cookware. A king bed & a sofa-sleeper for four people.
1 of 20
Last updated June 14 at 06:52pm
1 Unit Available
510 Elm
510 Elm Drive, Paradise, NV
1 Bedroom
$875
462 sqft
Beautiful fully furnished 1 bedroom condo conveniently located close to the strip, shopping, dining and entertainment in a gated community. Walking distance from the convention center, mono rail access and dining.
1 of 15
Last updated June 14 at 06:52pm
The Strip
1 Unit Available
210 Flamingo
210 E Flamingo Rd, Paradise, NV
1 Bedroom
$1,295
629 sqft
BEAUTIFUL HIGHLY UPGRADED FULLY FURNISHED CONDO IN LIKE NEW CONDITION. LOCATED LESS THAN A MILE FROM THE NEW MSG SPHERE, THE NEW EXPANDED CONVENTION CENTER, THE HOWARD HUGHES CENTER AND LESS THAN 2 MILES FROM THE WORLD RENOWN LAS VEGAS STRIP.
