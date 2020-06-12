/
3 bedroom apartments
Last updated June 12 2020 at 10:31 PM
196 3 Bedroom Apartments for rent in Paradise, NV
Last updated June 12 at 06:25pm
52 Units Available
The Milo
3850 Mountain Vista St, Paradise, NV
3 Bedrooms
$1,045
1005 sqft
Welcome to The Milo! Enjoy peaceful living at a price you can afford.
Last updated June 12 at 06:25pm
21 Units Available
Sunrise Springs
4455 E Twain Ave, Paradise, NV
3 Bedrooms
$1,275
1076 sqft
Sunrise Springs is located at 4455 E Twain Ave Las Vegas, NV. Sunrise Springs offers 1 to 3 bedroom apartments ranging in size from 667 to 900 sq.ft.
Last updated June 12 at 10:13pm
Silverado Ranch
28 Units Available
Dune
3080 Saint Rose Pkwy, Paradise, NV
3 Bedrooms
$1,593
1390 sqft
Luxurious apartments featuring dark wood cabinets, quartz countertops, and bathrooms with large soaking tubs and dual vanities. Close to fine dining, golfing and Las Vegas nightlife.
Last updated June 12 at 06:05pm
3 Units Available
Camino 1107
1089 E Desert Inn Rd, Paradise, NV
3 Bedrooms
$1,049
1050 sqft
Come home to convenient living at Camino 1107 Apartments. Enjoy life on beautiful tree-lined streets, with easy access to transportation, shopping, and entertainment.
Last updated June 12 at 06:04pm
Silverado Ranch
4 Units Available
Amalfi
2750 W Wigwam Ave, Paradise, NV
3 Bedrooms
$1,481
1126 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Amalfi in Paradise. View photos, descriptions and more!
Last updated June 12 at 06:25pm
6 Units Available
Terra Cotta Villa
4080 W Twain Ave, Paradise, NV
3 Bedrooms
$1,295
1090 sqft
This quiet apartment community is secluded from the Las Vegas excitement found mere minutes away. Amenities include walk-in closets, a sauna and spa, private patios, and in-home laundry. Easy access to I-15.
Last updated June 12 at 06:50pm
Silverado Ranch
48 Units Available
Trend
240 E Silverado Ranch Blvd, Paradise, NV
3 Bedrooms
$1,698
1390 sqft
Live a life worth sharing at Trend!. Our modern and stylish one, two, and three bedroom apartments for rent in Las Vegas, NV, will help you begin a life of luxurious living.
Last updated June 12 at 06:25pm
Silverado Ranch
65 Units Available
Copper Creek
9490 Bermuda Rd, Paradise, NV
3 Bedrooms
$1,430
1191 sqft
Tucked into a quiet area but still close to I-15 and I-215. This 26-acre campus features fully furnished apartments with short-term lease options. On-site fitness center, pool, and spa.
Last updated June 12 at 10:13pm
9 Units Available
Mountain Vista Apartments
3950 Mountain Vista St, Paradise, NV
3 Bedrooms
$1,125
1198 sqft
Your search for your ideal apartment home in Las Vegas, Nevada has come to an end at Mountain Vista Apartments. Our community is conveniently located near major commuter freeways, local shopping centers, and fantastic dining venues.
Last updated June 12 at 06:53pm
$
49 Units Available
Evoq Apartment Homes
3550 Paradise Rd, Paradise, NV
3 Bedrooms
$1,700
1445 sqft
Spacious and refined resort-style community in Myrtle Beach offers natural views, yet is located near shops, restaurants and entertainment. Residents enjoy wood-burning fireplaces, nine-foot ceilings, walk-in closets, a shared hammock garden oasis, and much more.
Last updated June 12 at 06:13pm
57 Units Available
Vibe
1121 Lulu Ave, Paradise, NV
3 Bedrooms
$985
1100 sqft
Live at Vibe Apartments in Las Vegas, NV\nOur residents are our priority! Located walking distance to UNLV, great restaurants, shopping, airport and the Fabulous Las Vegas Strip.
Last updated June 12 at 10:06pm
Silverado Ranch
1 Unit Available
10360 BEAUTIFUL FRUIT Street
10360 Beautiful Fruit Street, Paradise, NV
3 Bedrooms
$1,375
1230 sqft
3BR/2BA house in Silverado Ranch. Nice sized rooms. Big master with walk-in closet, second BR has a balcony with beautiful views, third BR has a spacious walk-in closet. Roman tub in master bath and a separate shower. Freshly painted.
Last updated June 12 at 10:06pm
1 Unit Available
11100 ARCADIA SUNRISE Drive
11100 Arcadia Sunrise Drive, Paradise, NV
3 Bedrooms
$1,425
1408 sqft
This two story has three bedrooms, 2.5 bathrooms, granite counter tops in the kitchen, ceiling fans in the two bedrooms, two built-in desk areas (one in the dining area and one upstairs in the hallway).
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
4768 Rita Dr
4768 Rita Drive, Paradise, NV
3 Bedrooms
$1,250
1008 sqft
4768 Rita Dr Available 07/01/20 Cute 3 bedroom 1 bathroom home on a large lot - Cute 3 bedroom 1 bathroom home on a large lot located in a non-HOA community. Home near shopping centers and amenities..
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
1174 Red Margin Ct #103
1174 East Red Margin Court, Paradise, NV
3 Bedrooms
$1,550
1670 sqft
Silverado Ranch Home - (RLNE5796763)
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
3145 E Flamingo Rd 1039
3145 East Flamingo Road, Paradise, NV
3 Bedrooms
$1,225
1066 sqft
Beatiful 3 Bedroom Condo For Rent - (RLNE5781249)
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
5217 Caspian Springs Dr. #204
5217 Caspian Springs Drive, Paradise, NV
3 Bedrooms
$1,225
1190 sqft
ATLAS GROUP LC - Cute condo located in a gated community. Nearby shopping and amenities. Wood and tile flooring throughout. Must see! Contact Michelle @ 725-244-4714 for more information. (RLNE5779144)
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
4439 SUNNY DUNES DR
4439 South Sunny Dunes Drive, Paradise, NV
~~~~BACK YARD PARADISE WAITING FOR YOU~~~~ UPGRADED TRI-LEVEL 4 BED/3 BATH 3 CAR GARAGE HOME - ****APPLICATION PENDING**** PRIVATE BACK YARD PARADISE! POOL, BBQ, COVERED PATIO WITH FANS AND SKYLIGHTS, FRUIT TREES, SMALL GREEN HOUSE AND GARDEN AREA!
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
3485 Shamrock Avenue
3485 Shamrock Avenue, Paradise, NV
3 Bedrooms
$2,795
- (RLNE5659301)
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
3011 Nordoff Circle
3011 Nordoff Circle, Paradise, NV
- 6 Bedroom/ 5 Bath Two Story Home Fully Furnished (RLNE5657608)
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
5794 Blue Serenity
5794 Blue Serenity Ct, Paradise, NV
5794 Blue Serenity Available 06/18/20 Brand New 5 bedroom house near Raiders New Home! - Brand New Home at Autumn Cliffs with beautiful Mountain Views.
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
5464 Escondido St.
5464 Escondido Street, Paradise, NV
Horse Heaven w/ central Location!! - Horse's ALLOWED! on this amazing rental minutes from UNLV, RAIDERS STADIUM, Airport & The Strip! Home has new finishes inside with HUGE bedrooms & back porch for relaxing close to EVERYTHING! Mostly solid surface
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Silverado Ranch
1 Unit Available
9975 Catseye Cove Ct
9975 Catseye Cove Court, Paradise, NV
3 Bedrooms
$1,425
1500 sqft
- (RLNE4549060)
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Silverado Ranch
1 Unit Available
1194 STORMY VALLEY RD
1194 Stormy Valley Road, Paradise, NV
3 Bedrooms
$1,595
1529 sqft
GORGEOUS 3BD 2 1/2BA HOME IN SILVERADO RANCH !! - GORGEOUS!! NOT LIKE YOUR NORMAL RENTAL. CLEAN, 2 TONE PAINT THRU OUT.
