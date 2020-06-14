120 Apartments for rent in Paradise, NV with gym

Apartment List
Apartment complexes with a gym offer a valuable amenity to Paradise renters looking to get fit and slash their gym membership. However, not all gyms are the same. Make a list ... Read Guide >
Verified

1 of 29

Last updated June 14 at 06:45am
Silverado Ranch
7 Units Available
Amalfi
2750 W Wigwam Ave, Paradise, NV
1 Bedroom
$1,078
735 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,195
1008 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,361
1126 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Amalfi in Paradise. View photos, descriptions and more!
Verified

1 of 10

Last updated June 14 at 06:01am
11 Units Available
Topaz
4020 Arville St, Paradise, NV
1 Bedroom
$805
625 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$991
870 sqft
Luxurious apartments featuring large closets, patios and ample storage. Residents enjoy community with 24-hour pool, spa and dry sauna. Located just minutes from the Las Vegas Strip.
Verified

1 of 16

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
51 Units Available
The Milo
3850 Mountain Vista St, Paradise, NV
1 Bedroom
$730
600 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$799
900 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,045
1005 sqft
Welcome to The Milo! Enjoy peaceful living at a price you can afford.
Verified

1 of 26

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
$
20 Units Available
Sunrise Springs
4455 E Twain Ave, Paradise, NV
1 Bedroom
$895
667 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$930
900 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,275
1076 sqft
Sunrise Springs is located at 4455 E Twain Ave Las Vegas, NV. Sunrise Springs offers 1 to 3 bedroom apartments ranging in size from 667 to 900 sq.ft.
Verified

1 of 28

Last updated June 14 at 12:23am
6 Units Available
Parkside Villas
8400 S Maryland Pkwy, Paradise, NV
1 Bedroom
$1,121
717 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,182
947 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Live next to Desert Bloom Park in Las Vegas, with easy access to the airport and the Las Vegas Strip. Enjoy lush outdoor amenities, and relax with excellent restaurant and shopping choices nearby.
Verified

1 of 11

Last updated June 14 at 10:22am
$
Silverado Ranch
30 Units Available
Dune
3080 Saint Rose Pkwy, Paradise, NV
1 Bedroom
$1,133
793 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,360
1171 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,593
1390 sqft
Luxurious apartments featuring dark wood cabinets, quartz countertops, and bathrooms with large soaking tubs and dual vanities. Close to fine dining, golfing and Las Vegas nightlife.
Verified

1 of 42

Last updated June 14 at 10:22am
$
Silverado Ranch
31 Units Available
Evolve
3140 St Rose Pkwy, Paradise, NV
1 Bedroom
$1,197
793 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,260
1196 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
With a resort pool, cabanas and a gaming center, this gated community is packed with amenities. Residents enjoy private balconies, large soaking tubs and stainless-steel appliances. It's also just a short drive from Beltway Marketplace.
Verified

1 of 4

Last updated June 14 at 06:05am
Silverado Ranch
47 Units Available
Trend
240 E Silverado Ranch Blvd, Paradise, NV
1 Bedroom
$1,223
877 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,398
1171 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,698
1390 sqft
Live a life worth sharing at Trend!. Our modern and stylish one, two, and three bedroom apartments for rent in Las Vegas, NV, will help you begin a life of luxurious living.
Verified

1 of 6

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
$
15 Units Available
The Quinn
5500 Mountain Vista St, Paradise, NV
1 Bedroom
$1,040
765 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,250
1048 sqft
Perfectly located for easy access to the Las Vegas strip, these apartments are only minutes away from Interstate 515, and come fitted with built-in fireplace, carpeted floors, and air conditioning.
Verified

1 of 51

Last updated June 14 at 12:23am
Silverado Ranch
59 Units Available
Copper Creek
9490 Bermuda Rd, Paradise, NV
1 Bedroom
$935
772 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,125
1086 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,430
1191 sqft
Tucked into a quiet area but still close to I-15 and I-215. This 26-acre campus features fully furnished apartments with short-term lease options. On-site fitness center, pool, and spa.
Verified

1 of 29

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
6 Units Available
Terra Cotta Villa
4080 W Twain Ave, Paradise, NV
1 Bedroom
$995
627 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,205
923 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,295
1090 sqft
This quiet apartment community is secluded from the Las Vegas excitement found mere minutes away. Amenities include walk-in closets, a sauna and spa, private patios, and in-home laundry. Easy access to I-15.
Verified

1 of 15

Last updated June 14 at 07:15am
10 Units Available
Cottonwood Creek
3149 E Desert Inn Rd, Paradise, NV
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$830
840 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Cottonwood Creek in Paradise. View photos, descriptions and more!
Verified

1 of 24

Last updated June 14 at 10:22am
9 Units Available
Mountain Vista Apartments
3950 Mountain Vista St, Paradise, NV
1 Bedroom
$792
659 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,036
955 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,125
1198 sqft
Your search for your ideal apartment home in Las Vegas, Nevada has come to an end at Mountain Vista Apartments. Our community is conveniently located near major commuter freeways, local shopping centers, and fantastic dining venues.
Verified

1 of 14

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
$
Paradise Palms
2 Units Available
Spectrum at Katie
1601 E Katie Ave, Paradise, NV
1 Bedroom
$798
640 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Located near UNLV campus with quick access to I-15 and I-215 for commuters. One- and two-bedroom floor plans feature garden tubs, self-cleaning ovens and more. Pet-friendly community with 24-hour pool and gym.
Verified

1 of 37

Last updated June 14 at 06:10am
7 Units Available
Villa Del Sol Apartments
4255 Channel 10 Dr, Paradise, NV
1 Bedroom
$850
734 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$895
899 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Welcome home to Villa Del Sol, conveniently located in the southeast area of fabulous Las Vegas, Nevada! Only minutes from The Las Vegas Strip, you can have your choice of the best shopping, dining, and entertainment available.
Verified

1 of 23

Last updated October 22 at 09:51pm
8 Units Available
Park 80
4480 Sirius Ave, Paradise, NV
Studio
$745
410 sqft
1 Bedroom
$835
600 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$915
825 sqft
A gated community in the heart of Godley Station with contemporary apartments that offer open-floor plans and high-end amenities. Residents enjoy a professional business center, large swimming pool, and fitness center on the grounds.

1 of 13

Last updated June 14 at 11:50am
The Strip
1 Unit Available
3722 Las Vegas
3722 Las Vegas Blvd S, Paradise, NV
Studio
$1,600
558 sqft
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
Ask
6-11 month lease available +$100 rent. Amenities include rooftop pool with hot tub, steam room, sauna, residential lounge theater, and fitness center. Tenant pays $100 per month for basic utilities (Water, Sewer, Trash, Electric).

1 of 17

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
3160 Tarpon Drive #104
3160 Tarpon Drive, Paradise, NV
2 Bedrooms
$1,100
987 sqft
BEAUTIFUL FULLY REMODELED DOWNSTAIRS UNIT LOCATED IN A 24 HOUR GATED COMMUNITY! - Spacious master bedroom with walk in closet, Master bathroom includes dual sinks. Separate laundry area with washer and dryer.

1 of 18

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
Siegel Suites - Cambridge
3825 Cambridge Street, Paradise, NV
1 Bedroom
$1,079
504 sqft
Move In Today: Low-Cost, Furnished Apartments Close to UNLV! ***Weekly Payment Options Starting at $249.

1 of 43

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
8805 JEFFREYS ST, BLDG 24, UNIT #2093
8805 Jeffreys, Paradise, NV
2 Bedrooms
$1,295
1127 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
**$1295 - 2 BED/2 BATH - DUAL MASTER W/ ALL APPLIANCES - 215 & EASTERN IN GREEN VALLEY - Beautiful clean upstairs unit!! Berber carpet, ceramic tile floors, 2 tone paint, all appliances included. Nice interior design features. 2" faux wood blinds.

1 of 37

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
Siegel Suites - Boulder 3
4240 Boulder Highway, Paradise, NV
1 Bedroom
$1,079
418 sqft
Move In Today: Las Vegas Low-Cost, Clean & Furnished Apartments close to Shopping, Dining, Schools and More! ***Weekly Payment Options Starting at $254.

1 of 40

Last updated June 14 at 11:50am
1 Unit Available
8805 JEFFREYS Street
8805 Jeffreys St, Paradise, NV
2 Bedrooms
$1,350
1127 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Single story condo in beautiful Pebble Creek Village. Living room features a fireplace. Master features walk in closet, double sinks, tub/shower combo. Laminate flooring. All appliances. Covered patio.

1 of 40

Last updated June 14 at 11:50am
1 Unit Available
4545 Dean Martin Drive
4545 Dean Martin Drive, Paradise, NV
2 Bedrooms
$2,600
1826 sqft
2 story town home by the pool in tower 1. Master bedroom and a loft occupy the entire 2nd floor with balcony facing North at pool and mountain view. Chandelier with new carpet and motorized window shades. Unit like in brand new condition.

1 of 15

Last updated June 14 at 11:50am
Silverado Ranch
1 Unit Available
555 Silverado Ranch
555 East Silverado Ranch Boulevard, Paradise, NV
1 Bedroom
$875
705 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Super 1 bedroom, 1 bath condo in gated community in desirable Silverado Ranch area. Upgraded flooring. Spacious living room. Galley kitchen with breakfast bar, counters & SS appliances. Master bedroom w/walk-in closet.
City Guide for Paradise, NV

"Lights across the water, and fireworks in the sky, Paradise Nevada on the fifth night of July." (-John Cale, "Paradise Nevada")

Home to the famed Las Vegas Strip, Paradise, Nevada welcomes billions of tourists each year, most of whom remain clueless to the fact that they are technically not within the Las Vegas City limits at all. Paradise is one of the most densely populated areas in the Las Vegas Valley and has the largest unincorporated population within the Valley. Living in Paradise is like being on a holiday all year round. Whether or not you take advantage of the Las Vegas strip, you will always be able to find fun things to do in the city. With a cost of living 5% less than the national average, there's nothing stopping you from living your dreams in Paradise!

Having trouble with Craigslist Paradise? Can't find that special apartment for rent on Apartment Finder or Zillow? Apartment List is here to help! See more

What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with gym in Paradise, NV

Apartment complexes with a gym offer a valuable amenity to Paradise renters looking to get fit and slash their gym membership. However, not all gyms are the same.

Make a list of your must-haves in a gym setting. Ask about the variety and age of any cardio machines. Also ask about any weight training equipment and free weights.

Consider the spaciousness of the workout area. Some apartment gyms are small. Those can create tension with tenants looking to squeeze in a workout before or after work.

If you enjoy circuit training, make sure there’s enough space to spread out and get in the workout you want.

Cleanliness is also crucial to an apartment gym experience. During your apartment tour, carefully inspect the fitness area to check for cleanliness and any extra perks. Also consider the potential savings if you can cancel a gym membership!

Towels, an attendant, flat-screen TVs, and a locked door for exclusive tenants access can all add value to your apartment gym experience.

