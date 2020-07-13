Apartment List
/
NV
/
paradise
/
apartments with parking
Last updated July 13 2020 at 1:28 AM

115 Apartments for rent in Paradise, NV with parking

Parking can be at a premium in some cities where spaces are challenging to find. Some Paradise apartments offer parking options, either outside in a common area or within a privat... Read Guide >
Verified

1 of 16

Last updated July 13 at 12:50am
$
41 Units Available
The Milo
3850 Mountain Vista St, Paradise, NV
1 Bedroom
$830
600 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$880
900 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,210
1005 sqft
Welcome to The Milo! Enjoy peaceful living at a price you can afford.
Verified

1 of 26

Last updated July 13 at 12:50am
20 Units Available
Sunrise Springs
4455 E Twain Ave, Paradise, NV
1 Bedroom
$895
667 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,095
900 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,110
1076 sqft
Sunrise Springs is located at 4455 E Twain Ave Las Vegas, NV. Sunrise Springs offers 1 to 3 bedroom apartments ranging in size from 667 to 900 sq.ft.
Verified

1 of 14

Last updated July 13 at 12:49am
$
3 Units Available
Paradise Palms
Spectrum at Katie
1601 E Katie Ave, Paradise, NV
1 Bedroom
$1,041
640 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,218
1085 sqft
Located near UNLV campus with quick access to I-15 and I-215 for commuters. One- and two-bedroom floor plans feature garden tubs, self-cleaning ovens and more. Pet-friendly community with 24-hour pool and gym.
Verified

1 of 9

Last updated July 13 at 12:15am
33 Units Available
Silverado Ranch
Trend
240 E Silverado Ranch Blvd, Paradise, NV
1 Bedroom
$1,223
877 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,398
1171 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,698
1390 sqft
Live a life worth sharing at Trend!. Our modern and stylish one, two, and three bedroom apartments for rent in Las Vegas, NV, will help you begin a life of luxurious living.
Verified

1 of 14

Last updated July 13 at 12:10am
$
2 Units Available
Camino 1107
1089 E Desert Inn Rd, Paradise, NV
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$799
750 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,049
1050 sqft
Come home to convenient living at Camino 1107 Apartments. Enjoy life on beautiful tree-lined streets, with easy access to transportation, shopping, and entertainment.
Verified

1 of 28

Last updated July 13 at 12:49am
5 Units Available
Parkside Villas
8400 S Maryland Pkwy, Paradise, NV
1 Bedroom
$1,132
717 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,265
947 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,446
1170 sqft
Live next to Desert Bloom Park in Las Vegas, with easy access to the airport and the Las Vegas Strip. Enjoy lush outdoor amenities, and relax with excellent restaurant and shopping choices nearby.
Verified

1 of 24

Last updated July 12 at 10:30pm
8 Units Available
The Nexos
3950 Mountain Vista St, Paradise, NV
1 Bedroom
$817
659 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$997
955 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,186
1198 sqft
Your search for your ideal apartment home in Las Vegas, Nevada has come to an end at Mountain Vista Apartments. Our community is conveniently located near major commuter freeways, local shopping centers, and fantastic dining venues.
Verified

1 of 51

Last updated July 13 at 12:49am
48 Units Available
Silverado Ranch
Copper Creek
9490 Bermuda Rd, Paradise, NV
1 Bedroom
$995
772 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,135
1086 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,425
1191 sqft
Tucked into a quiet area but still close to I-15 and I-215. This 26-acre campus features fully furnished apartments with short-term lease options. On-site fitness center, pool, and spa.
Verified

1 of 10

Last updated July 13 at 12:49am
3 Units Available
Spectra at Reno
1330 E Reno Ave, Paradise, NV
1 Bedroom
$808
720 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,125
1060 sqft
One- and two-bedroom apartments near McCarran International Airport. Select properties feature gas fireplaces and full-size in-unit laundry appliances. Resort-style pool and outdoor barbecue areas. Pets welcome.
Verified

1 of 11

Last updated July 12 at 10:29pm
$
21 Units Available
Silverado Ranch
Dune
3080 Saint Rose Pkwy, Paradise, NV
1 Bedroom
$1,209
793 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,360
1171 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,856
1390 sqft
Luxurious apartments featuring dark wood cabinets, quartz countertops, and bathrooms with large soaking tubs and dual vanities. Close to fine dining, golfing and Las Vegas nightlife.
Verified

1 of 6

Last updated July 13 at 12:34am
58 Units Available
Vibe
1121 Lulu Ave, Paradise, NV
1 Bedroom
$699
700 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$739
788 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$985
1100 sqft
Live at Vibe Apartments in Las Vegas, NV\nOur residents are our priority! Located walking distance to UNLV, great restaurants, shopping, airport and the Fabulous Las Vegas Strip.
Verified

1 of 29

Last updated July 13 at 12:33am
10 Units Available
Silverado Ranch
Amalfi
2750 W Wigwam Ave, Paradise, NV
1 Bedroom
$1,050
735 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,157
1008 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Amalfi in Paradise. View photos, descriptions and more!
Verified

1 of 12

Last updated July 13 at 12:49am
14 Units Available
The Quinn
5500 Mountain Vista St, Paradise, NV
1 Bedroom
$999
765 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$927
1048 sqft
Perfectly located for easy access to the Las Vegas strip, these apartments are only minutes away from Interstate 515, and come fitted with built-in fireplace, carpeted floors, and air conditioning.
Verified

1 of 5

Last updated July 13 at 12:10am
9 Units Available
Viridian Apartments
4255 W Viking Rd, Paradise, NV
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$743
610 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$862
830 sqft
Pet-friendly community located close to the famed Las Vegas strip. Common amenities include on-site laundry, a clubhouse and spa facilities. Homes feature modern kitchens and extra storage space.
Verified

1 of 42

Last updated July 12 at 10:29pm
$
28 Units Available
Silverado Ranch
Evolve
3140 St Rose Pkwy, Paradise, NV
1 Bedroom
$1,152
793 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,314
1196 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,048
1390 sqft
With a resort pool, cabanas and a gaming center, this gated community is packed with amenities. Residents enjoy private balconies, large soaking tubs and stainless-steel appliances. It's also just a short drive from Beltway Marketplace.
Verified

1 of 10

Last updated July 13 at 12:07am
13 Units Available
Twain Estates
3651 Arville Street, Paradise, NV
Studio
$680
500 sqft
1 Bedroom
$770
747 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$875
991 sqft
WELCOME TO TWAIN ESTATES\nTwain Estates is located in the heart of Las Vegas, minutes away from the strip. Relax in the refreshing pool or stop by the clubhouse for access to our business and fitness center.
Verified

1 of 29

Last updated July 13 at 12:49am
5 Units Available
Terra Cotta Villa
4080 W Twain Ave, Paradise, NV
1 Bedroom
$995
627 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$1,295
1090 sqft
This quiet apartment community is secluded from the Las Vegas excitement found mere minutes away. Amenities include walk-in closets, a sauna and spa, private patios, and in-home laundry. Easy access to I-15.
Verified

1 of 17

Last updated July 13 at 12:49am
5 Units Available
Shadowbrook
3851 Wynn Rd, Paradise, NV
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$850
895 sqft
Community amenities include BBQ picnic area, night patrol, pool, spa and covered assigned parking. Apartments feature ceiling fan, patio or balcony, walk-in closets, and pantry. Great location close to I-15 and Madame Tussauds.
Verified

1 of 9

Last updated July 13 at 12:15am
7 Units Available
Crescent Place
5055 Tamarus St, Paradise, NV
1 Bedroom
$825
750 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$935
967 sqft
We dont just rent apartments. From the moment you walk through the front door youll feel the comfort and security that makes our residents happy to call us home.
Verified

1 of 10

Last updated July 13 at 12:18am
5 Units Available
Topaz
4020 Arville St, Paradise, NV
1 Bedroom
$805
625 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$991
870 sqft
Luxurious apartments featuring large closets, patios and ample storage. Residents enjoy community with 24-hour pool, spa and dry sauna. Located just minutes from the Las Vegas Strip.
Verified

1 of 37

Last updated July 13 at 12:31am
7 Units Available
Villa Del Sol Apartments
4255 Channel 10 Dr, Paradise, NV
1 Bedroom
$850
734 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$895
899 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Welcome home to Villa Del Sol, conveniently located in the southeast area of fabulous Las Vegas, Nevada! Only minutes from The Las Vegas Strip, you can have your choice of the best shopping, dining, and entertainment available.
Verified

1 of 30

Last updated July 9 at 09:02pm
Contact for Availability
Woodhaven
3650 Stober Blvd, Paradise, NV
1 Bedroom
$743
650 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$843
852 sqft
Welcome home to Woodhaven Apartments in sunny Las Vegas, NV. Our beautiful apartment home community is located in the heart of Las Vegas just off I-15.
Verified

1 of 23

Last updated October 22 at 09:51pm
8 Units Available
Park 80
4480 Sirius Ave, Paradise, NV
Studio
$745
410 sqft
1 Bedroom
$835
600 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$915
825 sqft
A gated community in the heart of Godley Station with contemporary apartments that offer open-floor plans and high-end amenities. Residents enjoy a professional business center, large swimming pool, and fitness center on the grounds.
Verified

1 of 15

Last updated July 13 at 12:30am
11 Units Available
Cottonwood Creek
3149 E Desert Inn Rd, Paradise, NV
1 Bedroom
$740
740 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$830
840 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Cottonwood Creek in Paradise. View photos, descriptions and more!
What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with parking in Paradise, NV

Parking can be at a premium in some cities where spaces are challenging to find. Some Paradise apartments offer parking options, either outside in a common area or within a private garage.

Ask about the stipulations around the parking. Those may include how many guests are allowed and where tenants park.

Some apartments may only allow parking in front of your own unit. Guest parking may be in a common area for up to one person.

If parking is scarce, look around the area before you sign a lease. Ample street parking in a neighborhood championed for its safety is probably fine. However, it’s probably not worth signing a lease if it means battling for daily parking for you and your guests.

Research whether you need a city permit to park in the neighborhood. Look into the associated costs and what to do about visitors who need parking.

Some tenants prefer garage parking near their units. However, an open-air lot may prove cheaper.

Keep in mind that the cost of wear and tear from parking outside can add up. It may be less expensive, in the long run, to look for an apartment with garage parking.

Similar Pages

Paradise 1 BedroomsParadise 2 BedroomsParadise 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsParadise 3 BedroomsParadise Accessible ApartmentsParadise Apartments with Balcony
Paradise Apartments with GarageParadise Apartments with GymParadise Apartments with Hardwood FloorsParadise Apartments with Move-in SpecialsParadise Apartments with ParkingParadise Apartments with Pool
Paradise Apartments with Washer-DryerParadise Dog Friendly ApartmentsParadise Furnished ApartmentsParadise Luxury PlacesParadise Pet Friendly PlacesParadise Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Las Vegas, NVHenderson, NVSpring Valley, NVNorth Las Vegas, NV
Sunrise Manor, NVEnterprise, NVSummerlin South, NVWhitney, NV
Winchester, NVBoulder City, NVPahrump, NV

Nearby Neighborhoods

Silverado RanchParadise Palms
The Strip

Apartments Near Colleges

University of Nevada-Las VegasRoseman University of Health Sciences
College of Southern NevadaNevada State College
Touro University Nevada