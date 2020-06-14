Apartment List
152 Apartments for rent in Paradise, NV with hardwood floors

Scoring an apartment with hardwood floors can be a big win for Paradise renters. They're typically a beautiful addition to your space. They're also easier to clean and sweep, part...
Verified

1 of 10

11 Units Available
11 Units Available
Topaz
4020 Arville St, Paradise, NV
1 Bedroom
$805
625 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$991
870 sqft
Luxurious apartments featuring large closets, patios and ample storage. Residents enjoy community with 24-hour pool, spa and dry sauna. Located just minutes from the Las Vegas Strip.
Verified

1 of 11

$
$
Silverado Ranch
30 Units Available
Dune
3080 Saint Rose Pkwy, Paradise, NV
1 Bedroom
$1,133
793 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,360
1171 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,593
1390 sqft
Luxurious apartments featuring dark wood cabinets, quartz countertops, and bathrooms with large soaking tubs and dual vanities. Close to fine dining, golfing and Las Vegas nightlife.
Verified

1 of 4

Silverado Ranch
Silverado Ranch
47 Units Available
Trend
240 E Silverado Ranch Blvd, Paradise, NV
1 Bedroom
$1,223
877 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,398
1171 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,698
1390 sqft
Live a life worth sharing at Trend!. Our modern and stylish one, two, and three bedroom apartments for rent in Las Vegas, NV, will help you begin a life of luxurious living.
Verified

1 of 10

4 Units Available
4 Units Available
Spectra at Reno
1330 E Reno Ave, Paradise, NV
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$975
1060 sqft
One- and two-bedroom apartments near McCarran International Airport. Select properties feature gas fireplaces and full-size in-unit laundry appliances. Resort-style pool and outdoor barbecue areas. Pets welcome.
Verified

1 of 30

Contact for Availability
Contact for Availability
Woodhaven
3650 Stober Blvd, Paradise, NV
1 Bedroom
$743
650 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$843
852 sqft
Welcome home to Woodhaven Apartments in sunny Las Vegas, NV. Our beautiful apartment home community is located in the heart of Las Vegas just off I-15.
Verified

1 of 37

7 Units Available
7 Units Available
Villa Del Sol Apartments
4255 Channel 10 Dr, Paradise, NV
1 Bedroom
$850
734 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$895
899 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Welcome home to Villa Del Sol, conveniently located in the southeast area of fabulous Las Vegas, Nevada! Only minutes from The Las Vegas Strip, you can have your choice of the best shopping, dining, and entertainment available.

1 of 18

1 Unit Available
1 Unit Available
1395 Hialeah Dr Unit D Bldg #18
1395 Hialeah Drive, Paradise, NV
2 Bedrooms
$995
976 sqft
1395 Hialeah Dr Unit D Bldg #18 Available 07/01/20 Cozy 2bdrm, central location, close to LV strip and UNLV. - Unit located on 2nd floor with security gate at entry way that leads to a spacious private patio.

1 of 3

Silverado Ranch
Silverado Ranch
1 Unit Available
1123 Aspen Breeze Ave.
1123 Aspen Breeze Avenue, Paradise, NV
4 Bedrooms
$2,150
2818 sqft
Elegant Two-Story Home in Silverado Ranch with 4 Bedrooms and 2.5 Bathrooms! Spacious Backyard with Mature Landscaping and Grass! Hurry! This will NOT Last Long! - This Silverado Ranch home offers 4 bedrooms, 2.

1 of 16

1 Unit Available
1 Unit Available
5248 Rambling
5248 Rambling Road, Paradise, NV
3 Bedrooms
$1,600
2074 sqft
GREAT SINGLE STORY HOME* CUSTOM HOME W/ 3 BEDROOMS 2 BATH* TITLE THROUGHOUT* WOOD FLOORING IN BEDROOMS* OPEN FLOOR PLAN* ALL APPLIANCES INCLUDED* SPACIOUS BACKYARD AND MATURE LANDSCAPE*

1 of 34

Silverado Ranch
Silverado Ranch
1 Unit Available
10191 RISING TREE Street
10191 Rising Tree Street, Paradise, NV
2 Bedrooms
$1,300
1284 sqft
MINUTES TO "M" CASINO & SOUTH STRIP!!Awesome 2 master bed townhome in gated community. Tile & wood laminate flooring thru-out 1st floor. Open living area w/high ceilings. Spacious kitchen w/breakfast room. Large master w/walk-in closet & shower.

1 of 22

Silverado Ranch
Silverado Ranch
1 Unit Available
1313 Waterford Falls Avenue
1313 Waterford Falls Avenue, Paradise, NV
4 Bedrooms
$2,845
3380 sqft
BEAUTIFUL RANCH STYLE HOME IN GATED COMMUNITY.

1 of 10

1 Unit Available
1 Unit Available
4381 West Flamingo Road Unit 53306
4381 West Flamingo Road, Paradise, NV
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$2,800
918 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Penthouse Unit! Highest Level Single Unit Available in Palms Place. Fully Furnished & Modern room with wonderful strip view. All Stainless Appliances with Real Wood Floors. Concierge & all amenities included.

1 of 49

1 Unit Available
1 Unit Available
3686 E Sunset Rd. Suite 105
3686 East Sunset Road, Paradise, NV
Studio
$3,250
1139 sqft
Move in Ready! Previous Dance Studio, hardwood flooring, modern lighting settings. Front desk area, 1 Private room, 2 Restrooms, utility room, open floor plan.

1 of 50

1 Unit Available
1 Unit Available
1454 Santa Anita
1454 Santa Anita Drive, Paradise, NV
2 Bedrooms
$1,000
976 sqft
2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms * Laminate Wood flooring throughout open areas * New tile in updated bathrooms * Breakfast bar * Large living and dining rooms open to private covered balcony for outdoor living * Covered carport * Close to UNLV, the Airport

1 of 25

The Strip
The Strip
1 Unit Available
1 Hughes Center Drive
1 Hughes Center Drive, Paradise, NV
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$12,500
2913 sqft
Indulge in sophistication in this elegant Park Towers unit. The entry foyer opens to a spacious living room with floor to ceiling windows that allow for magnificent Strip and city views.
Results within 1 mile of Paradise
Verified

1 of 27

$
Whitney
$
Whitney
10 Units Available
Vue 5325
5325 E Tropicana Ave, Whitney, NV
1 Bedroom
$960
704 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,110
947 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,335
1182 sqft
Welcome home to Vue 5325, your personal oasis among all of the excitement Las Vegas, Nevada has to offer! Come see for yourself why Vue 5325 should be your next apartment home. Contact us to schedule a tour today!
Verified

1 of 9

$
$
9 Units Available
Court Senior Apartments
3210 S Sandhills Road, Las Vegas, NV
1 Bedroom
$906
608 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$959
749 sqft
Located minutes away from the Las Vegas Strip, our 55+ active adult community, Court, delivers all the fun of Las Vegas living to your doorstep.
Verified

1 of 18

Bella Vita
Bella Vita
8 Units Available
Madison at Spring Valley
5540 W Harmon Ave, Las Vegas, NV
1 Bedroom
$965
700 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,225
900 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,150
1060 sqft
A recently renovated community with spacious apartment homes near the heart of Las Vegas. Resort-style pool, sundeck and lots of on-site green space. Spacious interiors with a deck or balcony.
Verified

1 of 17

$
$
43 Units Available
Arista
375 East Starr Avenue, Las Vegas, NV
1 Bedroom
$1,340
833 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,540
1144 sqft
Perceiving is believing. To live at Arista is to experience Arista. The living here is different. It’s where the like-minded gather and contribute to an atmosphere of more gracious living. Calm, cool, collected.
Verified

1 of 22

$
Green Valley North
$
Green Valley North
16 Units Available
Villas at Green Valley
2362 N Green Valley Pkwy, Henderson, NV
1 Bedroom
$985
614 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,225
896 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Near the golf course, UNLV and the McCarran Airport. This modern community features a fireplace, hardwood floors and stainless steel appliances in each unit. On-site pool, clubhouse, dog park and gym.
Verified

1 of 25

17 Units Available
17 Units Available
Stonegate
5075 Spyglass Hill Dr, Las Vegas, NV
1 Bedroom
$880
716 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$980
968 sqft
On-site pool, playground, dog park and business center. Located near the area's best shopping and dining. This recently renovated community features hardwood floors, walk-in closets, and a patio or balcony in each apartment.
Verified

1 of 17

$
Seven Hills
$
Seven Hills
22 Units Available
Empire
915 Alper Center Dr, Henderson, NV
1 Bedroom
$1,248
877 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,398
1171 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,698
1390 sqft
If you are looking for a one, two, or three bedroom apartment for rent in Henderson, NV, youre right where you are supposed to be. Empire offers everything you need to make the most of your every day.
Verified

1 of 17

5 Units Available
5 Units Available
The Boulevard
3050 S Nellis Blvd, Las Vegas, NV
1 Bedroom
$969
650 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,010
943 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,175
1188 sqft
Stylish apartments feature private patios and vaulted ceilings. Superb on-site amenities include 24-maintenance, Internet access, clubhouse and gym. Convenient location close to the Royal Links Golf Course and the I-515. Parking available.
Verified

1 of 24

8 Units Available
8 Units Available
Viridian Palms
2675 S Nellis Blvd, Las Vegas, NV
1 Bedroom
$805
670 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$995
933 sqft
A recently renovated community with two resort-like pools, clubhouse, racquetball courts and a fitness center. Dog park provided. Apartments offer in-unit laundry, hardwood floors and updated appliances.
City Guide for Paradise, NV

"Lights across the water, and fireworks in the sky, Paradise Nevada on the fifth night of July." (-John Cale, "Paradise Nevada")

Home to the famed Las Vegas Strip, Paradise, Nevada welcomes billions of tourists each year, most of whom remain clueless to the fact that they are technically not within the Las Vegas City limits at all. Paradise is one of the most densely populated areas in the Las Vegas Valley and has the largest unincorporated population within the Valley. Living in Paradise is like being on a holiday all year round. Whether or not you take advantage of the Las Vegas strip, you will always be able to find fun things to do in the city. With a cost of living 5% less than the national average, there's nothing stopping you from living your dreams in Paradise!

Having trouble with Craigslist Paradise? Can't find that special apartment for rent on Apartment Finder or Zillow? Apartment List is here to help! See more

What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with hardwood floors in Paradise, NV

Scoring an apartment with hardwood floors can be a big win for Paradise renters. They're typically a beautiful addition to your space. They’re also easier to clean and sweep, particularly if you have pets.

However, there are some downsides. Hardwood floors carry sounds. They can also make your apartment noisy for your roommates and downstairs neighbors.

Ask the landlord or property manager about the hardwood floors before signing a lease. Are they actually hardwood or a popular composite alternative? The latter is probably easier to clean and care for than the real thing.

It’s also important to ask about who’s responsible for any damage to the floors and what that entails. Your security deposit could take a hit from scratches, dents, and other damage.

Consider the type of climate you live in. Hardwood floors typically don’t fare well in damp climates full of moisture. Stains and buckling are common in hardwood floors after rain flooding or excessive moisture.

However, hardwood floors can be ideal for dry climates or sunny areas for renters who love the way they look.

