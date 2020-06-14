152 Apartments for rent in Paradise, NV with hardwood floors
1 of 10
1 of 11
1 of 4
1 of 10
1 of 30
1 of 37
1 of 18
1 of 3
1 of 16
1 of 34
1 of 22
1 of 10
1 of 49
1 of 50
1 of 25
1 of 27
1 of 9
1 of 18
1 of 17
1 of 22
1 of 25
1 of 17
1 of 17
1 of 24
"Lights across the water, and fireworks in the sky, Paradise Nevada on the fifth night of July." (-John Cale, "Paradise Nevada")
Home to the famed Las Vegas Strip, Paradise, Nevada welcomes billions of tourists each year, most of whom remain clueless to the fact that they are technically not within the Las Vegas City limits at all. Paradise is one of the most densely populated areas in the Las Vegas Valley and has the largest unincorporated population within the Valley. Living in Paradise is like being on a holiday all year round. Whether or not you take advantage of the Las Vegas strip, you will always be able to find fun things to do in the city. With a cost of living 5% less than the national average, there's nothing stopping you from living your dreams in Paradise!
Having trouble with Craigslist Paradise? Can't find that special apartment for rent on Apartment Finder or Zillow? Apartment List is here to help! See more
Scoring an apartment with hardwood floors can be a big win for Paradise renters. They're typically a beautiful addition to your space. They’re also easier to clean and sweep, particularly if you have pets.
However, there are some downsides. Hardwood floors carry sounds. They can also make your apartment noisy for your roommates and downstairs neighbors.
Ask the landlord or property manager about the hardwood floors before signing a lease. Are they actually hardwood or a popular composite alternative? The latter is probably easier to clean and care for than the real thing.
It’s also important to ask about who’s responsible for any damage to the floors and what that entails. Your security deposit could take a hit from scratches, dents, and other damage.
Consider the type of climate you live in. Hardwood floors typically don’t fare well in damp climates full of moisture. Stains and buckling are common in hardwood floors after rain flooding or excessive moisture.
However, hardwood floors can be ideal for dry climates or sunny areas for renters who love the way they look.