All apartments in Las Vegas
Find more places like KaktusLife.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Las Vegas, NV
/
KaktusLife
Last updated July 14 2020 at 3:57 PM

KaktusLife

Open Now until 5pm
10650 Dean Martin Drive · (702) 872-3423
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Las Vegas
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

10650 Dean Martin Drive, Las Vegas, NV 89141

Price and availability

VERIFIED 5 HRS AGO

1 Bedroom

Unit 155 · Avail. now

$1,520

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 679 sqft

Unit 147 · Avail. now

$1,520

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 679 sqft

Unit 115 · Avail. now

$1,520

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 679 sqft

See 39+ more

2 Bedrooms

Unit 107 · Avail. now

$2,035

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1034 sqft

Unit 307 · Avail. now

$2,105

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1034 sqft

Unit 411 · Avail. now

$2,145

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1034 sqft

See 40+ more
Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from KaktusLife.

Amenities

in unit laundry
wine room
patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
carpet
patio / balcony
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
air conditioning
dishwasher
in unit laundry
ceiling fan
granite counters
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
car charging
clubhouse
elevator
24hr gym
internet access
cats allowed
dogs allowed
accessible
parking
pool
pet friendly
bbq/grill
business center
courtyard
fire pit
lobby
pool table
shuffle board
wine room
KAKTUSlife is the premiere luxury lifestyle residential apartment community in Southern Highlands, Las Vegas, Nevada and the first of its kind in the valley. KAKTUSlife is attractive to a sagacious clientele who value technology, health and sustainability in a connected co-living environment.

KAKTUSlife Apartments offers the best of Las Vegas all in one convenient, modern, luxurious, and central location. These premier, upscale apartments are located steps from the Las Vegas Strip and Town Square. Enjoy the perfect blend of convenience and home with nearby restaurants and shopping. We’re a community within a community. We have created an engaging culture and unique, sustainable living accommodations at an unbeatable location. Live, work, relax, indulge, and play- it’s all right here in Southern Highlands. Schedule your tour today.

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 9-14 months
Please note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Application Fee: $60 per applicant
Deposit: 1 month rent
Additional: Renter's insurance required
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
fee: $300 per pet
limit: 2
rent: $35 per pet/month
restrictions: American Pit Bull Terrier, American Bull Dog, Dogo Argentino, Tosa (Tosa Inu), American Staffordshire Terrier, Canary Dog (Presa Canario), Fila Brasileiro (Brazilian Mastiff), Staffordshire Bull Terrier, Cane Corso, Presa Mallorquin (ca de Bou), Rottweiler, Doberman Pinschers, Wolf Hybrids or any breed with dominant traits of aggression
Parking Details: Carports.
Storage Details: Storage unit $75/month

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does KaktusLife have any available units?
KaktusLife has 85 units available starting at $1,520 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
How much is rent in Las Vegas, NV?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Las Vegas Rent Report.
What amenities does KaktusLife have?
Some of KaktusLife's amenities include in unit laundry, wine room, and patio / balcony. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is KaktusLife currently offering any rent specials?
KaktusLife is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is KaktusLife pet-friendly?
Yes, KaktusLife is pet friendly.
Does KaktusLife offer parking?
Yes, KaktusLife offers parking.
Does KaktusLife have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, KaktusLife offers units with in unit laundry.
Does KaktusLife have a pool?
Yes, KaktusLife has a pool.
Does KaktusLife have accessible units?
Yes, KaktusLife has accessible units.
Does KaktusLife have units with dishwashers?
Yes, KaktusLife has units with dishwashers.
Have a question for KaktusLife?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Aya
3600 University Center Dr.
Las Vegas, NV 89169
The Russell
9620 W Russell Rd
Las Vegas, NV 89148
Prime
3875 Cambridge St
Las Vegas, NV 89119
Solis at Flamingo
3275 E Flamingo Rd
Las Vegas, NV 89121
Liberty Square Townhomes
7099 N Hualapai Way
Las Vegas, NV 89166
Maryland Villas Apartments
701 North 13th Street
Las Vegas, NV 89101
Vida
5060 W Hacienda Ave
Las Vegas, NV 89118
Canyon Villas
650 S Town Center Dr
Las Vegas, NV 89144

Similar Pages

Las Vegas 1 BedroomsLas Vegas 2 Bedrooms
Las Vegas Apartments with PoolLas Vegas Pet Friendly Places
Las Vegas Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Henderson, NVParadise, NVSpring Valley, NVNorth Las Vegas, NV
Sunrise Manor, NVEnterprise, NVSummerlin South, NVWhitney, NV
Winchester, NVBoulder City, NVPahrump, NV

Nearby Neighborhoods

Mira VillasDowntown Las VegasRancho Oakey
The Section SevenPeccole RanchWest Sahara
ProvidenceDesert Shores

Apartments Near Colleges

College of Southern NevadaRoseman University of Health Sciences
University of Nevada-Las VegasNevada State College
Touro University Nevada
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity