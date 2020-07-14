Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet patio / balcony walk in closets recently renovated stainless steel air conditioning dishwasher in unit laundry ceiling fan granite counters microwave oven range refrigerator Property Amenities car charging clubhouse elevator 24hr gym internet access cats allowed dogs allowed accessible parking pool pet friendly bbq/grill business center courtyard fire pit lobby pool table shuffle board wine room

KAKTUSlife is the premiere luxury lifestyle residential apartment community in Southern Highlands, Las Vegas, Nevada and the first of its kind in the valley. KAKTUSlife is attractive to a sagacious clientele who value technology, health and sustainability in a connected co-living environment.



KAKTUSlife Apartments offers the best of Las Vegas all in one convenient, modern, luxurious, and central location. These premier, upscale apartments are located steps from the Las Vegas Strip and Town Square. Enjoy the perfect blend of convenience and home with nearby restaurants and shopping. We’re a community within a community. We have created an engaging culture and unique, sustainable living accommodations at an unbeatable location. Live, work, relax, indulge, and play- it’s all right here in Southern Highlands. Schedule your tour today.