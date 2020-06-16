9413 Sayan

Amenities

Unit Amenities bathtub ceiling fan dishwasher granite counters microwave refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities on-site laundry parking playground garage

Fantastic floorplan in this gated NW community with park and playground. 3 beds and an office w/ 1 bedroom and bath downstairs. Granite counters and custom cabinets in the kitchen. Tile throughout downstairs living areas. Awesome garden tub in master bath. Huge laundry room upstairs and numerous upgrades throughout this beauty. SHOWINGS CAN START ON SUNDAY 5/31/20. Courtesy listing.