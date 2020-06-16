All apartments in Las Vegas
9413 Sayan

9413 Sayan Circle · No Longer Available
Location

9413 Sayan Circle, Las Vegas, NV 89149

Amenities

Unit Amenities
bathtub
ceiling fan
dishwasher
granite counters
microwave
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
playground
garage
Fantastic floorplan in this gated NW community with park and playground. 3 beds and an office w/ 1 bedroom and bath downstairs. Granite counters and custom cabinets in the kitchen. Tile throughout downstairs living areas. Awesome garden tub in master bath. Huge laundry room upstairs and numerous upgrades throughout this beauty. SHOWINGS CAN START ON SUNDAY 5/31/20. Courtesy listing.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 9413 Sayan have any available units?
9413 Sayan doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Las Vegas, NV.
How much is rent in Las Vegas, NV?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Las Vegas Rent Report.
What amenities does 9413 Sayan have?
Some of 9413 Sayan's amenities include on-site laundry, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 9413 Sayan currently offering any rent specials?
9413 Sayan isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 9413 Sayan pet-friendly?
No, 9413 Sayan is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Las Vegas.
Does 9413 Sayan offer parking?
Yes, 9413 Sayan does offer parking.
Does 9413 Sayan have units with washers and dryers?
No, 9413 Sayan does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 9413 Sayan have a pool?
No, 9413 Sayan does not have a pool.
Does 9413 Sayan have accessible units?
No, 9413 Sayan does not have accessible units.
Does 9413 Sayan have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 9413 Sayan has units with dishwashers.
