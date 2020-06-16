Fantastic floorplan in this gated NW community with park and playground. 3 beds and an office w/ 1 bedroom and bath downstairs. Granite counters and custom cabinets in the kitchen. Tile throughout downstairs living areas. Awesome garden tub in master bath. Huge laundry room upstairs and numerous upgrades throughout this beauty. SHOWINGS CAN START ON SUNDAY 5/31/20. Courtesy listing.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 9413 Sayan have any available units?
9413 Sayan doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Las Vegas, NV.
How much is rent in Las Vegas, NV?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Las Vegas Rent Report.
What amenities does 9413 Sayan have?
Some of 9413 Sayan's amenities include on-site laundry, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 9413 Sayan currently offering any rent specials?
9413 Sayan isn't currently offering any rent specials.