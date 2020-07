Amenities

Unit Amenities ceiling fan granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry air conditioning dishwasher patio / balcony w/d hookup carpet garbage disposal ice maker microwave oven range refrigerator Property Amenities clubhouse coffee bar courtyard elevator gym parking pool bbq/grill hot tub cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly internet access

Located minutes away from Red Rock Resort Spa & Casino and the Las Vegas Strip, our 55+ active adult community offers a world of opportunity for recreation and entertainment – just outside the heart of Summerlin. Designer features like granite countertops and modern lighting will make you proud to call any of our one and two-bedroom apartments home.



Convenience to groceries and surrounding Summerlin shopping centers makes running errands a breeze – whether you’re picking up a few necessities or treating yourself to something new. And when you’re spending some quality time at home, you have plenty of options to connect in our community. Catch up with neighbors over a glass of wine in our resident clubhouse or attend one of our planned social events.



No matter what your day looks like, you’ll come home to the hospitality and service of a community team dedicated to you. Schedule a tour today!