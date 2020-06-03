Amenities

9353 Fresh Spring Drive Available 07/01/20 Sun City Summerlin Grafton Model - A Sun City Oasis in the Desert. Lovely Grafton model with a fenced entry courtyard. This home features 2 bedroom and 2 bathrooms a formal living room, family room, dining room, eat-in kitchen with all appliances, and a den. Covered patio to enjoy a BBQ with landscaped surroundings.



This home is in the process of getting the home move-in ready. A townhome that is worth waiting for. Convenient to all Las Vegas has to offer.



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE5834600)