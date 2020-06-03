All apartments in Las Vegas
9353 Fresh Spring Drive
Last updated June 15 2020 at 5:20 PM

9353 Fresh Spring Drive

9353 Fresh Spring Drive · (702) 445-8881
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

9353 Fresh Spring Drive, Las Vegas, NV 89134
Sun City Summerlin

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

2 Bedrooms

Unit 9353 Fresh Spring Drive · Avail. Jul 1

$1,645

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1599 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

patio / balcony
bbq/grill
courtyard
Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
courtyard
bbq/grill
9353 Fresh Spring Drive Available 07/01/20 Sun City Summerlin Grafton Model - A Sun City Oasis in the Desert. Lovely Grafton model with a fenced entry courtyard. This home features 2 bedroom and 2 bathrooms a formal living room, family room, dining room, eat-in kitchen with all appliances, and a den. Covered patio to enjoy a BBQ with landscaped surroundings.

This home is in the process of getting the home move-in ready. A townhome that is worth waiting for. Convenient to all Las Vegas has to offer.

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5834600)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 9353 Fresh Spring Drive have any available units?
9353 Fresh Spring Drive has a unit available for $1,645 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Las Vegas, NV?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Las Vegas Rent Report.
Is 9353 Fresh Spring Drive currently offering any rent specials?
9353 Fresh Spring Drive isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 9353 Fresh Spring Drive pet-friendly?
No, 9353 Fresh Spring Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Las Vegas.
Does 9353 Fresh Spring Drive offer parking?
No, 9353 Fresh Spring Drive does not offer parking.
Does 9353 Fresh Spring Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 9353 Fresh Spring Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 9353 Fresh Spring Drive have a pool?
No, 9353 Fresh Spring Drive does not have a pool.
Does 9353 Fresh Spring Drive have accessible units?
No, 9353 Fresh Spring Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 9353 Fresh Spring Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 9353 Fresh Spring Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 9353 Fresh Spring Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 9353 Fresh Spring Drive does not have units with air conditioning.
