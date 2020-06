Amenities

Wonderful golf course and mountain views! Beautiful 2 bedroom townhouse on the golf course. Tile throughout except for 1 of the bedrooms which is carpeted. Granite kitchen and baths. Oversize garage. Refinished kitchen cabinets and stainless appliances. HOA maintains landscaping. Community amenities requires a membership approx $100 per year for tenants. $52monthly for sewer/trash/hvac filters