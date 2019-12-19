Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher fireplace granite counters microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly clubhouse on-site laundry parking pool garage

Spacious 2 story Summerlin home in a gated community of Queens Ridge with pool. This home features 2 car Garage, 3 bedrooms, 2.5 ba. Master bedroom features a double sided fire place, extra office area separated as a loft. Separate tub, shower, dual sinks in the bathroom. A separated laundry room located upstairs next to another computer area with to spare bedrooms. Kitchen with granite countertops, custom cabinets, breakfast bar/island, breakfast area, separate dining room, spacious living room w/lounge area. All appliances are included. A one year lease is required.

**Upgraded laminate flooring all thru, tiles in wet areas**



The rent is $1890 a month plus $36 Trash and Sewer Fee. We require first months rent/prorated rent, $1890 security deposit, $75 key deposit, $300 cleaning deposit, $450 Pet Deposit to move in. Background check is required. Credit scores no less than 640, NET Income to be 2.5X of rent.

The address is 9213 Worsley Park Pl Las Vegas NV. 89145. Please drive by the property first. **ONE PET ONLY LESS than 35lbs**