Last updated May 9 2020 at 5:14 AM

9213 Worsley Park Pl

9213 Worsley Park Place · (702) 727-3500
Location

9213 Worsley Park Place, Las Vegas, NV 89145
Mira Villas

Price and availability

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
clubhouse
on-site laundry
parking
pool
garage
Spacious 2 story Summerlin home in a gated community of Queens Ridge with pool. This home features 2 car Garage, 3 bedrooms, 2.5 ba. Master bedroom features a double sided fire place, extra office area separated as a loft. Separate tub, shower, dual sinks in the bathroom. A separated laundry room located upstairs next to another computer area with to spare bedrooms. Kitchen with granite countertops, custom cabinets, breakfast bar/island, breakfast area, separate dining room, spacious living room w/lounge area. All appliances are included. A one year lease is required.
**Upgraded laminate flooring all thru, tiles in wet areas**

The rent is $1890 a month plus $36 Trash and Sewer Fee. We require first months rent/prorated rent, $1890 security deposit, $75 key deposit, $300 cleaning deposit, $450 Pet Deposit to move in. Background check is required. Credit scores no less than 640, NET Income to be 2.5X of rent.
The address is 9213 Worsley Park Pl Las Vegas NV. 89145. Please drive by the property first. **ONE PET ONLY LESS than 35lbs**

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 9213 Worsley Park Pl have any available units?
9213 Worsley Park Pl doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Las Vegas, NV.
How much is rent in Las Vegas, NV?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Las Vegas Rent Report.
What amenities does 9213 Worsley Park Pl have?
Some of 9213 Worsley Park Pl's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 9213 Worsley Park Pl currently offering any rent specials?
9213 Worsley Park Pl isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 9213 Worsley Park Pl pet-friendly?
Yes, 9213 Worsley Park Pl is pet friendly.
Does 9213 Worsley Park Pl offer parking?
Yes, 9213 Worsley Park Pl does offer parking.
Does 9213 Worsley Park Pl have units with washers and dryers?
No, 9213 Worsley Park Pl does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 9213 Worsley Park Pl have a pool?
Yes, 9213 Worsley Park Pl has a pool.
Does 9213 Worsley Park Pl have accessible units?
No, 9213 Worsley Park Pl does not have accessible units.
Does 9213 Worsley Park Pl have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 9213 Worsley Park Pl has units with dishwashers.
