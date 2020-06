Amenities

granite counters dishwasher garage recently renovated ceiling fan fireplace

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace granite counters microwave refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities parking garage

THIS BEAUTIFUL 2 STORY HOME IS JUST LIKE NEW HOME!!! GREAT TRAFFIC LOCATION!!! MANY UPGRADES!!! SPACIOUS SIZE ALL 4 BEDROOMS WITH 4 FULL BATH IS ONE OF KIND!!! ALSO FEATURES WITH 3 CAR GARAGE!!! AMAZINGLY GOOD FLOOR PLAN WITH FIRE PLACE , GRANITE COUNTER-TOPS, AND ETC... YOU MUST REVIEW THIS FANTASTIC RENTAL HOME!!!!