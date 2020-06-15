8901 Clear Blue Drive

Amenities

FANTASTIC 3 BEDROOM SINGLE STORY HOME IN THE LAKES WITH POOL AND SPA - This fantastic single story, 3 bedroom home nestled in The Lakes Community next to Summerlin, is located near Fort Apache and Lake South Drive. This home is very welcoming with fantastic front yard, enter great living room with two tone paint, tile throughout and has lovely kitchen and separate laundry room with washer and dryer. Kitchen features granite counters, eat in kitchen and lots of cabinet space. Backyard features great pool and spa for your enjoyment. Alarms for pool safety. This home is close to shopping, Boca Park, Summerlin Mall and Great Restaurants.

Pets upon approval with additional deposit.

Owner is a licensed agent in the state of Nevada.



(RLNE3769102)