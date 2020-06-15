All apartments in Las Vegas
Find more places like 8901 Clear Blue Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Las Vegas, NV
/
8901 Clear Blue Drive
Last updated June 13 2020 at 12:27 PM

8901 Clear Blue Drive

8901 Clear Blue Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Las Vegas
See all
West Sahara
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all

Location

8901 Clear Blue Drive, Las Vegas, NV 89117
West Sahara

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
pet friendly
pool
hot tub
Unit Amenities
granite counters
in unit laundry
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
on-site laundry
pool
hot tub
FANTASTIC 3 BEDROOM SINGLE STORY HOME IN THE LAKES WITH POOL AND SPA - This fantastic single story, 3 bedroom home nestled in The Lakes Community next to Summerlin, is located near Fort Apache and Lake South Drive. This home is very welcoming with fantastic front yard, enter great living room with two tone paint, tile throughout and has lovely kitchen and separate laundry room with washer and dryer. Kitchen features granite counters, eat in kitchen and lots of cabinet space. Backyard features great pool and spa for your enjoyment. Alarms for pool safety. This home is close to shopping, Boca Park, Summerlin Mall and Great Restaurants.
Pets upon approval with additional deposit.
Owner is a licensed agent in the state of Nevada.

(RLNE3769102)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 8901 Clear Blue Drive have any available units?
8901 Clear Blue Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Las Vegas, NV.
How much is rent in Las Vegas, NV?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Las Vegas Rent Report.
What amenities does 8901 Clear Blue Drive have?
Some of 8901 Clear Blue Drive's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 8901 Clear Blue Drive currently offering any rent specials?
8901 Clear Blue Drive isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8901 Clear Blue Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 8901 Clear Blue Drive is pet friendly.
Does 8901 Clear Blue Drive offer parking?
No, 8901 Clear Blue Drive does not offer parking.
Does 8901 Clear Blue Drive have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 8901 Clear Blue Drive offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 8901 Clear Blue Drive have a pool?
Yes, 8901 Clear Blue Drive has a pool.
Does 8901 Clear Blue Drive have accessible units?
No, 8901 Clear Blue Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 8901 Clear Blue Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 8901 Clear Blue Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
Smooth Moves: 12 Steps to a Successful Move
How to Furnish an Apartment on a Budget
How to Write a Notice to Vacate Letter to Your Landlord
Rent vs Buy: Advantages of Renting a Home as a Family
7 Amenities That Will Make You Want to Rent Forever
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Allanza at the Lakes
8600 Starboard Dr
Las Vegas, NV 89117
Sky Court Harbors at the Lakes
9025 W Desert Inn Rd
Las Vegas, NV 89117
Palermo
5870 W Harmon Ave
Las Vegas, NV 89103
Lofts at 7100
7100 Grand Montecito Pkwy
Las Vegas, NV 89149
Boulders at Lone Mountain
3450 N Hualapai Way
Las Vegas, NV 89129
The yoU
4700 S Maryland Pkwy
Las Vegas, NV 89119
Fifteen Fifty
1550 E Harmon Ave
Las Vegas, NV 89119
Retreat
4248 Spencer St
Las Vegas, NV 89119

Similar Pages

Las Vegas 1 BedroomsLas Vegas 2 Bedrooms
Las Vegas Apartments with PoolLas Vegas Dog Friendly Apartments
Las Vegas Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Henderson, NVParadise, NVSpring Valley, NVNorth Las Vegas, NV
Sunrise Manor, NVEnterprise, NVSummerlin South, NVWhitney, NV
Winchester, NVBoulder City, NVPahrump, NV

Nearby Neighborhoods

Mira VillasDowntown Las VegasRancho Oakey
The Section SevenPeccole RanchWest Sahara
ProvidenceDesert Shores

Apartments Near Colleges

College of Southern NevadaRoseman University of Health Sciences
University of Nevada-Las VegasNevada State College
Touro University Nevada