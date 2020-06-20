All apartments in Las Vegas
Last updated June 15 2020 at 5:20 PM

8608 Desert Bird Drive 1104

8608 Desert Bird Drive · (702) 677-4741
Location

8608 Desert Bird Drive, Las Vegas, NV 89145

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

1 Bedroom

Unit Unit 1104 · Avail. Jul 1

$1,675

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 2 Bath · 963 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
garbage disposal
dishwasher
parking
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
garbage disposal
granite counters
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
clubhouse
concierge
gym
parking
pool
hot tub
Unit 1104 Available 07/01/20 The Ogden, - Property Id: 287459

The Ogden Las Vegas opened in 2007 in the heart of Downtown. It is the first luxury high rise built in the heart of the new six block entertainment district featuring live jazz venues, taverns, cafes, nightclubs and boutiques. Downtown Las Vegas is becoming a new trendy hot spot with new developments going on all over.
Luxurious and large (963 sq. ft.) one bedroom, one & one half bath condo with high end finishes and many upgrades. Great views and amenities completes this unique living experience. Full time security, concierge Excellent parking facility is included.
This condo features high rise living with many amenities including concierge, rooftop pool and lounge area, fitness center, social room, secure parking and more. It includes all appliances, granite counter tops, and designer cabinets.
Contact the owner direct at 702-677-4741
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/287459
Property Id 287459

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5844674)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 8608 Desert Bird Drive 1104 have any available units?
8608 Desert Bird Drive 1104 has a unit available for $1,675 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Las Vegas, NV?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Las Vegas Rent Report.
What amenities does 8608 Desert Bird Drive 1104 have?
Some of 8608 Desert Bird Drive 1104's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 8608 Desert Bird Drive 1104 currently offering any rent specials?
8608 Desert Bird Drive 1104 isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8608 Desert Bird Drive 1104 pet-friendly?
No, 8608 Desert Bird Drive 1104 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Las Vegas.
Does 8608 Desert Bird Drive 1104 offer parking?
Yes, 8608 Desert Bird Drive 1104 does offer parking.
Does 8608 Desert Bird Drive 1104 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 8608 Desert Bird Drive 1104 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 8608 Desert Bird Drive 1104 have a pool?
Yes, 8608 Desert Bird Drive 1104 has a pool.
Does 8608 Desert Bird Drive 1104 have accessible units?
No, 8608 Desert Bird Drive 1104 does not have accessible units.
Does 8608 Desert Bird Drive 1104 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 8608 Desert Bird Drive 1104 has units with dishwashers.
