8161 Walton Mills Court

Amenities

on-site laundry patio / balcony dishwasher recently renovated walk in closets air conditioning

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet dishwasher microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated Property Amenities clubhouse on-site laundry internet access

Beautiful single story home with elegant great room, spacious kitchen with breakfast nook, breakfast bar, & pantry. Tile flooring in traffic areas plus carpet in living area & bedrooms. Relax in the upgraded master bath with large tub & separate shower. Second bedroom has a "club house" with two ladders - must see. Third bedroom is at the front. Back yard is a paradise with beautiful landscaping, covered patio and grape vines! Solar power! Applicant to verify all measurements & information. Tenant pays $1625 rent per month plus monthly for the trash $15, sewer $20, solar panels $140 (please contact NV Energy to find out more about the solar program and energy credits), plus cable, internet, phone & alarm monitoring if desired on top of the rent amount. Application fee is per application, not per person.

