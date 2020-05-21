All apartments in Las Vegas
Find more places like 8161 Walton Mills Court.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Las Vegas, NV
/
8161 Walton Mills Court
Last updated June 19 2020 at 4:12 AM

8161 Walton Mills Court

8161 Waltons Mill Ct · (702) 966-4400
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Las Vegas
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

8161 Waltons Mill Ct, Las Vegas, NV 89131
Tule Springs

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Buildium

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. Jul 1

$1,825

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1864 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
recently renovated
walk in closets
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
dishwasher
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
clubhouse
on-site laundry
internet access
Beautiful single story home with elegant great room, spacious kitchen with breakfast nook, breakfast bar, & pantry. Tile flooring in traffic areas plus carpet in living area & bedrooms. Relax in the upgraded master bath with large tub & separate shower. Second bedroom has a "club house" with two ladders - must see. Third bedroom is at the front. Back yard is a paradise with beautiful landscaping, covered patio and grape vines! Solar power! Applicant to verify all measurements & information. Tenant pays $1625 rent per month plus monthly for the trash $15, sewer $20, solar panels $140 (please contact NV Energy to find out more about the solar program and energy credits), plus cable, internet, phone & alarm monitoring if desired on top of the rent amount. Application fee is per application, not per person.
Beautiful single story home with elegant great room, spacious kitchen with breakfast nook, breakfast bar, & pantry. Tile flooring in traffic areas plus carpet in living area & bedrooms. Relax in the upgraded master bath with large tub & separate shower. Second bedroom has a "club house" with two ladders - must see. Third bedroom is at the front. Back yard is a paradise with beautiful landscaping, covered patio and grape vines! Solar power! Applicant to verify all measurements & information. Tenant pays $1625 rent per month plus monthly for the trash $15, sewer $20, solar panels $140 (please contact NV Energy to find out more about the solar program and energy credits), plus cable, internet, phone & alarm monitoring if desired on top of the rent amount. Application fee is per application, not per person.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 8161 Walton Mills Court have any available units?
8161 Walton Mills Court has a unit available for $1,825 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Las Vegas, NV?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Las Vegas Rent Report.
What amenities does 8161 Walton Mills Court have?
Some of 8161 Walton Mills Court's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 8161 Walton Mills Court currently offering any rent specials?
8161 Walton Mills Court isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8161 Walton Mills Court pet-friendly?
No, 8161 Walton Mills Court is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Las Vegas.
Does 8161 Walton Mills Court offer parking?
No, 8161 Walton Mills Court does not offer parking.
Does 8161 Walton Mills Court have units with washers and dryers?
No, 8161 Walton Mills Court does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 8161 Walton Mills Court have a pool?
No, 8161 Walton Mills Court does not have a pool.
Does 8161 Walton Mills Court have accessible units?
No, 8161 Walton Mills Court does not have accessible units.
Does 8161 Walton Mills Court have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 8161 Walton Mills Court has units with dishwashers.
Have a question for 8161 Walton Mills Court?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

ELY Spring Valley
9750 Peace Way
Las Vegas, NV 89147
BORGATA CONDOMINIUMS
4400 S Jones Blvd
Las Vegas, NV 89103
Durango Canyon
4515 S Durango Dr
Las Vegas, NV 89147
Lofts at 7100
7100 Grand Montecito Pkwy
Las Vegas, NV 89149
Court Senior Apartments
3210 S Sandhills Road
Las Vegas, NV 89121
The yoU
4700 S Maryland Pkwy
Las Vegas, NV 89119
Madison at Spring Valley
5540 W Harmon Ave
Las Vegas, NV 89103
Valley View by Welltower Living
1600 S Valley View
Las Vegas, NV 89102

Similar Pages

Las Vegas 1 BedroomsLas Vegas 2 Bedrooms
Las Vegas Apartments with PoolLas Vegas Dog Friendly Apartments
Las Vegas Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Henderson, NVParadise, NVSpring Valley, NVNorth Las Vegas, NV
Sunrise Manor, NVEnterprise, NVSummerlin South, NVWhitney, NV
Winchester, NVBoulder City, NVPahrump, NV

Nearby Neighborhoods

Mira VillasDowntown Las VegasRancho Oakey
The Section SevenPeccole RanchWest Sahara
ProvidenceDesert Shores

Apartments Near Colleges

College of Southern NevadaRoseman University of Health Sciences
University of Nevada-Las VegasNevada State College
Touro University Nevada
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity