Amenities

patio / balcony dishwasher pool yoga fireplace refrigerator

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace patio / balcony refrigerator Property Amenities pool yoga

This spacious historic charmer has modern touches while remaining loyal to its vintage roots. Nestled in the Arts District, the area is renowned for its eclectic arts scene, but also plays host to vintage high fashion, antiques, trendy gastro-pubs, coffee roasters, cocktail bars, and dizzying nightlife. A covered backyard patio, complete w/ a large POOL and calming yoga greenspace offers sky views and relaxation.