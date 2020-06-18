7959 Quail Summit Lane

Amenities

Unit Amenities bathtub carpet dishwasher fireplace oven patio / balcony range recently renovated Property Amenities gym pool

Coming Mid July Renters Warehouse presents - This breath taking house just a short drove from the Floyd Lamb Park.Property Features include: 2,694 square feet (approximately); Tile flooring on the lower level and carpet upstairs, desert landscaped front and rear yard, tile entry into formal living and dining room, kitchen island, dual sink and upgraded faucet, light cabinets, gas range, built-in wall oven, and dishwasher. Family room with fireplace, upstairs master bedroom with fireplace and patio, master garden tub and separate shower. Pet friendly with breed restrictions and deposit. Do to Covid 19 showings are not available. Please put your information into this webstie and you will be sent a link from showmojo. I will let you know as soon as I have a virtual or live showing available