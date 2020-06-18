All apartments in Las Vegas
7959 Quail Summit Lane

Location

7959 Quail Summit Lane, Las Vegas, NV 89131

Price and availability

4 Bedrooms

Unit 4 Bed · Avail. now

$2,095

4 Bed · 3 Bath · 2694 sqft

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
recently renovated
gym
pool
fireplace
Unit Amenities
bathtub
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
oven
patio / balcony
range
recently renovated
Property Amenities
gym
pool
Coming Mid July Renters Warehouse presents - This breath taking house just a short drove from the Floyd Lamb Park.Property Features include: 2,694 square feet (approximately); Tile flooring on the lower level and carpet upstairs, desert landscaped front and rear yard, tile entry into formal living and dining room, kitchen island, dual sink and upgraded faucet, light cabinets, gas range, built-in wall oven, and dishwasher. Family room with fireplace, upstairs master bedroom with fireplace and patio, master garden tub and separate shower. Pet friendly with breed restrictions and deposit. Do to Covid 19 showings are not available. Please put your information into this webstie and you will be sent a link from showmojo. I will let you know as soon as I have a virtual or live showing available

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7959 Quail Summit Lane have any available units?
7959 Quail Summit Lane has a unit available for $2,095 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Las Vegas, NV?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Las Vegas Rent Report.
What amenities does 7959 Quail Summit Lane have?
Some of 7959 Quail Summit Lane's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 7959 Quail Summit Lane currently offering any rent specials?
7959 Quail Summit Lane isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7959 Quail Summit Lane pet-friendly?
No, 7959 Quail Summit Lane is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Las Vegas.
Does 7959 Quail Summit Lane offer parking?
No, 7959 Quail Summit Lane does not offer parking.
Does 7959 Quail Summit Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 7959 Quail Summit Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 7959 Quail Summit Lane have a pool?
Yes, 7959 Quail Summit Lane has a pool.
Does 7959 Quail Summit Lane have accessible units?
No, 7959 Quail Summit Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 7959 Quail Summit Lane have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 7959 Quail Summit Lane has units with dishwashers.
