Amenities

Unit Amenities bathtub ceiling fan fireplace granite counters in unit laundry walk in closets air conditioning dishwasher cable included carpet microwave range stainless steel Property Amenities gym parking pool e-payments bbq/grill garage hot tub sauna cats allowed dogs allowed on-site laundry pet friendly carport clubhouse internet access playground

Welcome to Carlisle at Summerlin, an HOA and gated community in a prime location that allows you to get away from it all without giving up the conveniences of city life. Our pet-friendly one, two, and three-bedroom condos and townhomes in Las Vegas, NV welcome you home to a warm environment that puts your needs first. We have everything you need to enjoy a carefree lifestyle, from cozy living arrangements, essential amenities, and beautiful surroundings.



Each of our buildings are well maintained and provide residents access to resort-style features like a swimming pool with a spectacular waterfall and rock island features, sauna, soothing hydrotherapy spa, and a BBQ area with cabana. Each home features a full-size washer and dryer in-unit, spacious closets, and thoughtful details like granite counters in the kitchen area. We also provide direct access garages, gas fireplaces, and oval soaking tubs in select suites!