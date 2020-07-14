All apartments in Las Vegas
Carlisle at Summerlin
Last updated July 14 2020 at 3:52 AM

Carlisle at Summerlin

1600 Queen Victoria St · (833) 963-2515
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
logo
Rent Special
Touring now!! FANTASTIC MOVE IN SPECIALS - UP TO $850 OFF RARELY AVAILABLE FLOOR PLANS!
Location

1600 Queen Victoria St, Las Vegas, NV 89144
Mira Villas

Price and availability

VERIFIED 11 HRS AGO

1 Bedroom

Unit 05-203 · Avail. Aug 7

$1,145

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 758 sqft

Unit 32-102 · Avail. now

$1,225

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 758 sqft

Unit 05-201 · Avail. Sep 1

$1,225

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 758 sqft

2 Bedrooms

Unit 17-103 · Avail. Aug 7

$1,380

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1104 sqft

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Carlisle at Summerlin.

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
dishwasher
pet friendly
cable included
garage
Unit Amenities
bathtub
ceiling fan
fireplace
granite counters
in unit laundry
walk in closets
air conditioning
dishwasher
cable included
carpet
microwave
range
stainless steel
Property Amenities
gym
parking
pool
e-payments
bbq/grill
garage
hot tub
sauna
cats allowed
dogs allowed
on-site laundry
pet friendly
carport
clubhouse
internet access
playground
Welcome to Carlisle at Summerlin, an HOA and gated community in a prime location that allows you to get away from it all without giving up the conveniences of city life. Our pet-friendly one, two, and three-bedroom condos and townhomes in Las Vegas, NV welcome you home to a warm environment that puts your needs first. We have everything you need to enjoy a carefree lifestyle, from cozy living arrangements, essential amenities, and beautiful surroundings.

Each of our buildings are well maintained and provide residents access to resort-style features like a swimming pool with a spectacular waterfall and rock island features, sauna, soothing hydrotherapy spa, and a BBQ area with cabana. Each home features a full-size washer and dryer in-unit, spacious closets, and thoughtful details like granite counters in the kitchen area. We also provide direct access garages, gas fireplaces, and oval soaking tubs in select suites!

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 6, 9, 12 Months
Please note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 2.5x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Application Fee: $50 per applicant
Deposit: $500
Move-in Fees: $250
Additional: Renter's insurance required
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
deposit: $250
fee: $250
limit: Max 2 allowed
rent: $35 per pet
restrictions: Aggressive breeds, no weight restriction.
Parking Details: Garage lot. Tenants are provided with 1 assigned car port spot, but some apartments come with garages.
Storage Details: Small storage unit ($150 deposit, $75/month)

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does Carlisle at Summerlin have any available units?
Carlisle at Summerlin has 4 units available starting at $1,145 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
How much is rent in Las Vegas, NV?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Las Vegas Rent Report.
What amenities does Carlisle at Summerlin have?
Some of Carlisle at Summerlin's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Carlisle at Summerlin currently offering any rent specials?
Carlisle at Summerlin is offering the following rent specials: Touring now!! FANTASTIC MOVE IN SPECIALS - UP TO $850 OFF RARELY AVAILABLE FLOOR PLANS!
Is Carlisle at Summerlin pet-friendly?
Yes, Carlisle at Summerlin is pet friendly.
Does Carlisle at Summerlin offer parking?
Yes, Carlisle at Summerlin offers parking.
Does Carlisle at Summerlin have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, Carlisle at Summerlin offers units with in unit laundry.
Does Carlisle at Summerlin have a pool?
Yes, Carlisle at Summerlin has a pool.
Does Carlisle at Summerlin have accessible units?
No, Carlisle at Summerlin does not have accessible units.
Does Carlisle at Summerlin have units with dishwashers?
Yes, Carlisle at Summerlin has units with dishwashers.
