7953 Violet Sky Street

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony hardwood floors pet friendly ceiling fan alarm system

Unit Amenities ceiling fan hardwood floors in unit laundry patio / balcony Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly alarm system

Northwest Two Story Home - Three bedroom two story home with hardwood floors downstairs and in Master bedroom. Ceiling Fans through-out, all alliances included and a small backyard patio. Alarm system available at tenants expense. Master bath includes double sinks, Separate Roman tub and shower and tile floors. Washer and dryer is upstairs!



Directions: From Us 95 and Horse, go West on Horse, Horse turns into Grand Canyon, then next left on Grand Teton. Next left on Ashley Heights, Next Right on Twilight Walk, Left on Violet Sky.



(RLNE5829254)