All apartments in Las Vegas
Find more places like 7953 Violet Sky Street.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Las Vegas, NV
/
7953 Violet Sky Street
Last updated June 15 2020 at 5:19 PM

7953 Violet Sky Street

7953 Violet Sky Street · (702) 792-8077
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Las Vegas
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

7953 Violet Sky Street, Las Vegas, NV 89149

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

3 Bedrooms

Unit 7953 Violet Sky Street · Avail. now

$1,450

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2.5 Bath · 1342 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
pet friendly
ceiling fan
alarm system
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
alarm system
Northwest Two Story Home - Three bedroom two story home with hardwood floors downstairs and in Master bedroom. Ceiling Fans through-out, all alliances included and a small backyard patio. Alarm system available at tenants expense. Master bath includes double sinks, Separate Roman tub and shower and tile floors. Washer and dryer is upstairs!

Directions: From Us 95 and Horse, go West on Horse, Horse turns into Grand Canyon, then next left on Grand Teton. Next left on Ashley Heights, Next Right on Twilight Walk, Left on Violet Sky.

(RLNE5829254)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7953 Violet Sky Street have any available units?
7953 Violet Sky Street has a unit available for $1,450 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Las Vegas, NV?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Las Vegas Rent Report.
What amenities does 7953 Violet Sky Street have?
Some of 7953 Violet Sky Street's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 7953 Violet Sky Street currently offering any rent specials?
7953 Violet Sky Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7953 Violet Sky Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 7953 Violet Sky Street is pet friendly.
Does 7953 Violet Sky Street offer parking?
No, 7953 Violet Sky Street does not offer parking.
Does 7953 Violet Sky Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 7953 Violet Sky Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 7953 Violet Sky Street have a pool?
No, 7953 Violet Sky Street does not have a pool.
Does 7953 Violet Sky Street have accessible units?
No, 7953 Violet Sky Street does not have accessible units.
Does 7953 Violet Sky Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 7953 Violet Sky Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Have a question for 7953 Violet Sky Street?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Yardz at Mirabelli
6250 Hargrove Ave
Las Vegas, NV 89107
St. Lucia
2150 N Tenaya Way
Las Vegas, NV 89128
Cimarron Apartments
8301 W Flamingo Rd
Las Vegas, NV 89147
Tesoro Ranch
6655 Boulder Hwy
Las Vegas, NV 89122
Pace
9314 West Russell Road
Las Vegas, NV 89148
Inspire
2656 N Buffalo Dr
Las Vegas, NV 89128
Element
8450 W Charleston Blvd
Las Vegas, NV 89117
Yardz on West Cheyenne
5507 W Cheyenne Ave
Las Vegas, NV 89108

Similar Pages

Las Vegas 1 BedroomsLas Vegas 2 Bedrooms
Las Vegas Apartments with PoolLas Vegas Dog Friendly Apartments
Las Vegas Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Henderson, NVParadise, NVSpring Valley, NVNorth Las Vegas, NV
Sunrise Manor, NVEnterprise, NVSummerlin South, NVWhitney, NV
Winchester, NVBoulder City, NVPahrump, NV

Nearby Neighborhoods

Mira VillasDowntown Las VegasRancho Oakey
The Section SevenPeccole RanchWest Sahara
ProvidenceDesert Shores

Apartments Near Colleges

College of Southern NevadaRoseman University of Health Sciences
University of Nevada-Las VegasNevada State College
Touro University Nevada
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity