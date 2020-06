Amenities

patio / balcony dishwasher garage recently renovated ceiling fan fireplace

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace microwave patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities parking garage

This is a true 5 bedroom property. Desert landscaped for little yard work. New large covered patio. Formal, sunken living room, raised dining area with step saver kitchen overlooking family room with fireplace. New paint and tile flooring.Lot's of storage in the garage. Many upgrades. Custom colors. Ceiling fans. Come see... It's quite amazing!