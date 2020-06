Amenities

Large backyard single family residence with solar - Property Id: 287466



Single family home with a 1/4 acre property located in a nice quiet neighborhood in Northwest Las Vegas .The home is within walking distance to top rated elementary, middle and high school in the Centennial Hills area. Property also has solar panels where the monthly electric bill averages around $14.00 a month made payable to NV Energy; provided the electricity is not greater than how much the solar panels produce. The previous tenant had not paid any extra in power since the solar panels were installed.

The property has easy access to Highway 95 and 215 and close to Tule Fossil Springs and Floyd Lamb Park.

No Pets Allowed



