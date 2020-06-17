7342 EMERALD BROOK STREET

Amenities

on-site laundry patio / balcony granite counters recently renovated walk in closets bathtub

Unit Amenities bathtub carpet granite counters patio / balcony walk in closets recently renovated Property Amenities on-site laundry

Fabulous 4 Bedroom Single Story - True Pride of Ownership! This home is complete with vaulted ceilings, tile and carpet flooring, upgraded kitchen appliances, granite countertops, separate laundry room, master bedroom with large walk-in closet, garden tub and more. The back yard boasts a large covered patio, grass and decorative rock for you to enjoy.



Directions: From 215 and N. Jones, North on Jones, Right on Severance, Right on Emerald Brook.



Contact Ray at 702-501-8148 for more information or to schedule your viewing appointment.



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE5655603)