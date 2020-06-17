All apartments in Las Vegas
Find more places like 7342 EMERALD BROOK STREET.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Las Vegas, NV
/
7342 EMERALD BROOK STREET
Last updated June 15 2020 at 5:16 PM

7342 EMERALD BROOK STREET

7342 Emerald Brook Street · (702) 501-8148
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Las Vegas
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

7342 Emerald Brook Street, Las Vegas, NV 89131

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

4 Bedrooms

Unit 7342 EMERALD BROOK STREET · Avail. now

$1,795

Click to see floorplan

4 Bed · 2 Bath · 1687 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
recently renovated
walk in closets
bathtub
Unit Amenities
bathtub
carpet
granite counters
patio / balcony
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
Fabulous 4 Bedroom Single Story - True Pride of Ownership! This home is complete with vaulted ceilings, tile and carpet flooring, upgraded kitchen appliances, granite countertops, separate laundry room, master bedroom with large walk-in closet, garden tub and more. The back yard boasts a large covered patio, grass and decorative rock for you to enjoy.

Directions: From 215 and N. Jones, North on Jones, Right on Severance, Right on Emerald Brook.

Contact Ray at 702-501-8148 for more information or to schedule your viewing appointment.

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5655603)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7342 EMERALD BROOK STREET have any available units?
7342 EMERALD BROOK STREET has a unit available for $1,795 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Las Vegas, NV?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Las Vegas Rent Report.
What amenities does 7342 EMERALD BROOK STREET have?
Some of 7342 EMERALD BROOK STREET's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 7342 EMERALD BROOK STREET currently offering any rent specials?
7342 EMERALD BROOK STREET isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7342 EMERALD BROOK STREET pet-friendly?
No, 7342 EMERALD BROOK STREET is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Las Vegas.
Does 7342 EMERALD BROOK STREET offer parking?
No, 7342 EMERALD BROOK STREET does not offer parking.
Does 7342 EMERALD BROOK STREET have units with washers and dryers?
No, 7342 EMERALD BROOK STREET does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 7342 EMERALD BROOK STREET have a pool?
No, 7342 EMERALD BROOK STREET does not have a pool.
Does 7342 EMERALD BROOK STREET have accessible units?
No, 7342 EMERALD BROOK STREET does not have accessible units.
Does 7342 EMERALD BROOK STREET have units with dishwashers?
No, 7342 EMERALD BROOK STREET does not have units with dishwashers.
Have a question for 7342 EMERALD BROOK STREET?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Las Vegas Grand
818 E Flamingo Rd
Las Vegas, NV 89119
Esplanade
8777 W Maule Ave
Las Vegas, NV 89148
Tropicana Village
4995 S Maryland Pkwy
Las Vegas, NV 89119
Cheyenne Pointe Apartments
3240 N Las Vegas Blvd
Las Vegas, NV 89115
Ravello
4350 Cappas St
Las Vegas, NV 89115
Accent on Decatur
2950 S Decatur Blvd
Las Vegas, NV 89102
The Mariner at South Shores
2201 N Buffalo Dr
Las Vegas, NV 89128
Yardz on West Cheyenne
5507 W Cheyenne Ave
Las Vegas, NV 89108

Similar Pages

Las Vegas 1 BedroomsLas Vegas 2 Bedrooms
Las Vegas Apartments with PoolLas Vegas Dog Friendly Apartments
Las Vegas Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Henderson, NVParadise, NVSpring Valley, NVNorth Las Vegas, NV
Sunrise Manor, NVEnterprise, NVSummerlin South, NVWhitney, NV
Winchester, NVBoulder City, NVPahrump, NV

Nearby Neighborhoods

Mira VillasDowntown Las VegasRancho Oakey
The Section SevenPeccole RanchWest Sahara
ProvidenceDesert Shores

Apartments Near Colleges

College of Southern NevadaRoseman University of Health Sciences
University of Nevada-Las VegasNevada State College
Touro University Nevada
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity