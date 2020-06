Amenities

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher granite counters microwave patio / balcony refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities parking garage

GUARD GATED PAINTED DESERT, 2 BEDROOM AND 2 BATHROOM UPSTAIRS UNIT WITH OPEN FLOOR PLAN AND LARGE GREATROOM, NEUTRAL TWO TONE PAINT, COVERED BALCONY, KITCHEN WITH TILE GRANITE COUNTERTOPS, OAK CABINETS, BREAKFAST BAR, ALL APPLIANCES INCLUDED, 3/4 GUEST BATH, MASTER BATH WITH DUAL SINKS, WALK IN CLOSET, 1 CAR GARAGE WITH DIRECT ACCESS. NO PETS ACCEPTED. APPLICANTS MUST ONLY HAVE 1 VEHICLE THAT MUST FIT IN THE GARAGE.