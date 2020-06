Amenities

6800 ANTEUS CT Available 06/26/20 NORTH WEST BEAUTY **ANTEUS CT** - BEAUTIFUL NORTH WEST HOME**

PROPERTY LOCATED AT END OF A CUL DE SAC, LUSH GRASS FRONT YARD. CUSTOM TILE THROUGHOUT THE HOME. BACKYARD IS DESERT LANDSCAPING AND GRASS. OPEN KITCHEN WITH LARGE PANTRY ALL APPLIANCES INCLUDED. FIREPLACE IN LIVING ROOM WITH TV NOOK. LARGE MASTER BEDROOM HAS SPA TUB, SHOWER AND WALK IN CLOSET.



