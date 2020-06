Amenities

dishwasher garage hot tub fireplace internet access furnished

Serene Las Vegas home centrally located in town, minutes away from everything, airport, casinos, convention center and Las Vegas strip. Home is furnished. Rent includes landscaping, internet, pest control, sewer, trash! Neighborhood is very quiet and friendly. DO NOT MISS OUT! Owners are willing to do 1-3 month or short term rental.