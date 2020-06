Amenities

dishwasher garage refrigerator

Unit Amenities dishwasher refrigerator Property Amenities parking garage

Brand New Spacious and bright, open floor plans with 4 bedrooms upstairs and 1 bedroom downstairs! Location Location Location. The house is located in an enclave that offers abundant natural beauty, and freeways that make all of Las Vegas accessible!! Minutes away from Boca Park or Downtown Summerlin. Hike the trails at Red Rock Canyon or enjoy a date night at Tivoli Village. This is it!