3817 BAYAMON Street
Last updated July 16 2020 at 11:40 PM
3817 BAYAMON Street
3817 Bayamon Street
Location
3817 Bayamon Street, Las Vegas, NV 89129
Amenities
dishwasher
garage
ceiling fan
microwave
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
microwave
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
garage
SPACIOUS 4 BR 2.5 BATH 2 STORY HOME IN THE NORTHWEST* ALL APPLIANCES INCLUDED* CEILING FANS* 2 CAR GARAGE* LOW MAINTENANCE YARD*
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
Garage lot.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 3817 BAYAMON Street have any available units?
3817 BAYAMON Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Las Vegas, NV
.
How much is rent in Las Vegas, NV?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Las Vegas Rent Report
.
What amenities does 3817 BAYAMON Street have?
Some of 3817 BAYAMON Street's amenities include dishwasher, garage, and ceiling fan. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 3817 BAYAMON Street currently offering any rent specials?
3817 BAYAMON Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3817 BAYAMON Street pet-friendly?
No, 3817 BAYAMON Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Las Vegas
.
Does 3817 BAYAMON Street offer parking?
Yes, 3817 BAYAMON Street offers parking.
Does 3817 BAYAMON Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3817 BAYAMON Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3817 BAYAMON Street have a pool?
No, 3817 BAYAMON Street does not have a pool.
Does 3817 BAYAMON Street have accessible units?
No, 3817 BAYAMON Street does not have accessible units.
Does 3817 BAYAMON Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3817 BAYAMON Street has units with dishwashers.
