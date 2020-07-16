All apartments in Las Vegas
3817 BAYAMON Street

3817 Bayamon Street · No Longer Available
Location

3817 Bayamon Street, Las Vegas, NV 89129

Amenities

dishwasher
garage
ceiling fan
microwave
refrigerator
SPACIOUS 4 BR 2.5 BATH 2 STORY HOME IN THE NORTHWEST* ALL APPLIANCES INCLUDED* CEILING FANS* 2 CAR GARAGE* LOW MAINTENANCE YARD*

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3817 BAYAMON Street have any available units?
3817 BAYAMON Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Las Vegas, NV.
How much is rent in Las Vegas, NV?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Las Vegas Rent Report.
What amenities does 3817 BAYAMON Street have?
Some of 3817 BAYAMON Street's amenities include dishwasher, garage, and ceiling fan. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3817 BAYAMON Street currently offering any rent specials?
3817 BAYAMON Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3817 BAYAMON Street pet-friendly?
No, 3817 BAYAMON Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Las Vegas.
Does 3817 BAYAMON Street offer parking?
Yes, 3817 BAYAMON Street offers parking.
Does 3817 BAYAMON Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3817 BAYAMON Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3817 BAYAMON Street have a pool?
No, 3817 BAYAMON Street does not have a pool.
Does 3817 BAYAMON Street have accessible units?
No, 3817 BAYAMON Street does not have accessible units.
Does 3817 BAYAMON Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3817 BAYAMON Street has units with dishwashers.
