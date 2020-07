Amenities

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace furnished microwave oven refrigerator Property Amenities pool hot tub

BEAUTIFUL CUSTOM HOUSE ON 0.36 ACRE GOLF COURSE! FULLY FURNISHED & READY TO MOVE IN! Enjoy green fields in the back yard overlooking the golf course. Experience living in this unique Las Vegas-style house in Historic neighborhood & close to the Las Vegas Strip. Over 5,000 sf W/ four bedrooms, 3.5 baths, wet bar, built-in double oven, lots of cabinets space, pool, spa in the master bedroom, living RM overlooking pool & golf course & so much more!