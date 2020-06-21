All apartments in Las Vegas
3696 Poker Hand Court

3696 Poker Hand Court · (702) 939-0000
Location

3696 Poker Hand Court, Las Vegas, NV 89129

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3696 Poker Hand Court · Avail. now

$1,450

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2.5 Bath · 1380 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
garage
walk in closets
pool
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
ice maker
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
parking
pool
garage
hot tub
NW!! Gated!! 3 bedroom with Balcony!! Community Pool & Spa!!! New Exterior and Interior Paint!! All Appliances!! - NW!! Gated!! 3 bedroom with Balcony!! Community Pool & Spa!!! New Exterior and Interior Paint!! All Appliances!! Desert Landscape in front Maintained by HOA. Kitchen: Side by side refrigerator w/ice maker, Microwave, Recessed lighting & Pantry. Laundry area downstairs, comes w/washer & dryer. Master includes Ceiling fan/light fixture, Walk-in closet & Balcony!!! Master bath includes dual Vanity sinks. Water Conditioner in Garage.
Living Room 18x13 Ceiling Fan, access to back yard
Dining Room 13x9 Vinyl Plank Flooring
Master Bedroom 13x12, Ceiling fan and Light, Balcony, Walk in Closet
2nd Bedroom 10x10
3rd Bedroom 10x10

For Showings call Mark Lister 702-278-4781 marklister@kw.com

From 215 E on Cheyenne, 2nd left Shadow Peak, Go N, 5th left on Backlash, Thru gate & rt on Parallel St, Left on on Coffee Grinder, Next left on Poker Hand

Schools:
Elementary: Eileen Conners 9 Month School
Middle School: Justice Myron E. Leavitt
High School; Centennial

Tenant Pays additional:
Monthly Garbage Service $16.00
Monthly Sewer Service $22.00
AC Filter Service, Monthly Charge $10
Total due monthly: $1498.00

Tenant Pays $125 Lease preparation fee.

Application fee $75 per adult. Must have an application for each adult over 18 years old.

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5835110)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3696 Poker Hand Court have any available units?
3696 Poker Hand Court has a unit available for $1,450 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Las Vegas, NV?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Las Vegas Rent Report.
What amenities does 3696 Poker Hand Court have?
Some of 3696 Poker Hand Court's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3696 Poker Hand Court currently offering any rent specials?
3696 Poker Hand Court isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3696 Poker Hand Court pet-friendly?
No, 3696 Poker Hand Court is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Las Vegas.
Does 3696 Poker Hand Court offer parking?
Yes, 3696 Poker Hand Court does offer parking.
Does 3696 Poker Hand Court have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 3696 Poker Hand Court offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 3696 Poker Hand Court have a pool?
Yes, 3696 Poker Hand Court has a pool.
Does 3696 Poker Hand Court have accessible units?
No, 3696 Poker Hand Court does not have accessible units.
Does 3696 Poker Hand Court have units with dishwashers?
No, 3696 Poker Hand Court does not have units with dishwashers.
