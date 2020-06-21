3696 Poker Hand Court

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning ceiling fan ice maker in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities parking pool garage hot tub

NW!! Gated!! 3 bedroom with Balcony!! Community Pool & Spa!!! New Exterior and Interior Paint!! All Appliances!! - NW!! Gated!! 3 bedroom with Balcony!! Community Pool & Spa!!! New Exterior and Interior Paint!! All Appliances!! Desert Landscape in front Maintained by HOA. Kitchen: Side by side refrigerator w/ice maker, Microwave, Recessed lighting & Pantry. Laundry area downstairs, comes w/washer & dryer. Master includes Ceiling fan/light fixture, Walk-in closet & Balcony!!! Master bath includes dual Vanity sinks. Water Conditioner in Garage.

Living Room 18x13 Ceiling Fan, access to back yard

Dining Room 13x9 Vinyl Plank Flooring

Master Bedroom 13x12, Ceiling fan and Light, Balcony, Walk in Closet

2nd Bedroom 10x10

3rd Bedroom 10x10



For Showings call Mark Lister 702-278-4781 marklister@kw.com



From 215 E on Cheyenne, 2nd left Shadow Peak, Go N, 5th left on Backlash, Thru gate & rt on Parallel St, Left on on Coffee Grinder, Next left on Poker Hand



Schools:

Elementary: Eileen Conners 9 Month School

Middle School: Justice Myron E. Leavitt

High School; Centennial



Tenant Pays additional:

Monthly Garbage Service $16.00

Monthly Sewer Service $22.00

AC Filter Service, Monthly Charge $10

Total due monthly: $1498.00



Tenant Pays $125 Lease preparation fee.



Application fee $75 per adult. Must have an application for each adult over 18 years old.



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE5835110)