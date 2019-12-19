All apartments in Las Vegas
3617 Blackheart Street
Last updated May 22 2020 at 12:24 AM

3617 Blackheart Street

3617 Blackheart Street · (941) 875-4723
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

3617 Blackheart Street, Las Vegas, NV 89129

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Buildium

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. Jul 2

$4,700

3 Bed · 3 Bath · 2289 sqft

Amenities

on-site laundry
dishwasher
garage
pool
air conditioning
microwave
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
pool
garage
internet access
3 bedroom 3 bathroom house in the Summerlin area. Location has close proximity to shopping, dining, and major roads. All housewares, linens, utilities, cable TV, and WiFi are included with your stay. Able to accommodate 31 nights or longer. Please call Housing Helpers of Las Vegas at 702.456.7368 or Hayley at 941.875.4723 for more information on this home or to hear about other properties available.
Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3617 Blackheart Street have any available units?
3617 Blackheart Street has a unit available for $4,700 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Las Vegas, NV?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Las Vegas Rent Report.
What amenities does 3617 Blackheart Street have?
Some of 3617 Blackheart Street's amenities include on-site laundry, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3617 Blackheart Street currently offering any rent specials?
3617 Blackheart Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3617 Blackheart Street pet-friendly?
No, 3617 Blackheart Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Las Vegas.
Does 3617 Blackheart Street offer parking?
Yes, 3617 Blackheart Street does offer parking.
Does 3617 Blackheart Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3617 Blackheart Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3617 Blackheart Street have a pool?
Yes, 3617 Blackheart Street has a pool.
Does 3617 Blackheart Street have accessible units?
No, 3617 Blackheart Street does not have accessible units.
Does 3617 Blackheart Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3617 Blackheart Street has units with dishwashers.
