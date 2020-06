Amenities

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace furnished microwave patio / balcony refrigerator Property Amenities parking garage hot tub

Three bedroom furnished home on the water in Desert Shores. This incredible home has a full length back patio and balcony with a spiral staircase open up to a fully fenced back yard with a gate to the dock on the water. The downstairs has a formal living and dining room that enters into the kitchen that overlooks the water, come full circle and you are in the family room!