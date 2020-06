Amenities

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher microwave refrigerator stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly dog park parking garage hot tub

OMG! One story 3BR beauty in Summerlin West on over 1/4 of acre with spa and park like setting, oregano and strawberry garden, fruit trees. Popular Pulte plan with grand entrance, high ceilings, open Great Room, kitchen with stainless steel appliances, plantation shutters, security steel gates, electronic black out rolling shades, 17 security cameras throughout, dog run. Perfect for just about anybody. Top schools, Downtown Summerlin, just wow.