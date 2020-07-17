2721 Rosarito Street

Amenities
Beautifully Upgraded Single Family Home for Rent! Don't miss the chance to surround yourself with a a beautifully upgraded Kitchen, woodlike floors in each bedroom, fresh paint, and a botanical front and back yard. This home is a gem, and available just for you. The community features gated access, and a central park, perfect for quiet evenings and enjoying the community space.
Credit Requirements 650+, Under 700 Subject to additional deposit of $1000
Applications will be directed through TransUnion and are subject to $40 application fees per resident over 18.