2721 Rosarito Street
Last updated July 12 2020 at 10:00 PM

2721 Rosarito Street

2721 Rosarito Street · No Longer Available
Location

2721 Rosarito Street, Las Vegas, NV 89108

Amenities

dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
ceiling fan
microwave
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
microwave
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Beautifully Upgraded Single Family Home for Rent! Don't miss the chance to surround yourself with a a beautifully upgraded Kitchen, woodlike floors in each bedroom, fresh paint, and a botanical front and back yard. This home is a gem, and available just for you. The community features gated access, and a central park, perfect for quiet evenings and enjoying the community space.

Credit Requirements 650+, Under 700 Subject to additional deposit of $1000
Applications will be directed through TransUnion and are subject to $40 application fees per resident over 18.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2721 Rosarito Street have any available units?
2721 Rosarito Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Las Vegas, NV.
How much is rent in Las Vegas, NV?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Las Vegas Rent Report.
What amenities does 2721 Rosarito Street have?
Some of 2721 Rosarito Street's amenities include dishwasher, garage, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2721 Rosarito Street currently offering any rent specials?
2721 Rosarito Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2721 Rosarito Street pet-friendly?
No, 2721 Rosarito Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Las Vegas.
Does 2721 Rosarito Street offer parking?
Yes, 2721 Rosarito Street offers parking.
Does 2721 Rosarito Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2721 Rosarito Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2721 Rosarito Street have a pool?
No, 2721 Rosarito Street does not have a pool.
Does 2721 Rosarito Street have accessible units?
No, 2721 Rosarito Street does not have accessible units.
Does 2721 Rosarito Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2721 Rosarito Street has units with dishwashers.
