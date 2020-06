Amenities

Unit Amenities stainless steel Property Amenities playground pool hot tub

Newly Built Townhouse in Summerlin Near Park & Elementery School - This is a brand new 3 story home in a wonderful gated Summerlin Community with so much too offer including a pool, spa, cabana, huge park and playground. The home itself features 3 spacious bedrooms, and tile in every bathroom. The kitchen is absolutely spectacular with quartz counters, island, breakfast bar, and stainless steel appliances to name just a few highlights.



(RLNE5809887)