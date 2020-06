Amenities

dishwasher garage recently renovated pool bocce court fire pit

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace microwave refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities bocce court fire pit parking pool garage hot tub

Spectacular single story estate located in Section 10! This home features 4 bedrooms, 4 baths, and has been highly upgraded inside and out with stunning finishes to fit any buyer's taste such as Jennair appliances, a Subzero refrigerator, and much more. Most updates have been done within the last few years. The over 1/2 acre lot offers RV parking, a bocce ball court, sparkling pool/spa combo, and a brand new firepit with sitting area.