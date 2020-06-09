All apartments in Las Vegas
Last updated June 15 2020 at 5:11 PM

200 Hoover Ave 1501

200 Hoover Ave · (702) 885-5345
Location

200 Hoover Ave, Las Vegas, NV 89101
Downtown Las Vegas

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

Studio

Unit 200 Hoover Ave 1501 · Avail. now

$1,700

Click to see floorplan

Studio · 1 Bath · 911 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

patio / balcony
pet friendly
garage
stainless steel
24hr gym
pool
Unit Amenities
furnished
patio / balcony
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
24hr gym
parking
pool
garage
hot tub
Fully furnished Downtown Hi-Rise Loft near the Arts District! - This is a beautiful, 15th floor fully furnished loft at Newport - Located in the heart of the arts district in downtown Las Vegas. This loft offers sweeping views of Red Rock and views of downtown from the balcony. The impressive stainless steel kitchen and open area floor plan make this an ideal property for entertaining.

Newport Lofts also has great amenities such as attached garage parking, a rooftop pool and spa, outdoor running track, 24 hour fitness center and is large pet friendly.

This loft is fully furnished and available immediately! Price listed is for a 1 year lease, excluding utilities. Ask about renting unfurnished too.

Your tenant can apply online at www.vegascondofinder.com

(RLNE2343179)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 200 Hoover Ave 1501 have any available units?
200 Hoover Ave 1501 has a unit available for $1,700 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Las Vegas, NV?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Las Vegas Rent Report.
What amenities does 200 Hoover Ave 1501 have?
Some of 200 Hoover Ave 1501's amenities include patio / balcony, pet friendly, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 200 Hoover Ave 1501 currently offering any rent specials?
200 Hoover Ave 1501 isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 200 Hoover Ave 1501 pet-friendly?
Yes, 200 Hoover Ave 1501 is pet friendly.
Does 200 Hoover Ave 1501 offer parking?
Yes, 200 Hoover Ave 1501 does offer parking.
Does 200 Hoover Ave 1501 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 200 Hoover Ave 1501 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 200 Hoover Ave 1501 have a pool?
Yes, 200 Hoover Ave 1501 has a pool.
Does 200 Hoover Ave 1501 have accessible units?
No, 200 Hoover Ave 1501 does not have accessible units.
Does 200 Hoover Ave 1501 have units with dishwashers?
No, 200 Hoover Ave 1501 does not have units with dishwashers.
