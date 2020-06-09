200 Hoover Ave 1501

Amenities

Unit Amenities furnished patio / balcony stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly 24hr gym parking pool garage hot tub

Fully furnished Downtown Hi-Rise Loft near the Arts District! - This is a beautiful, 15th floor fully furnished loft at Newport - Located in the heart of the arts district in downtown Las Vegas. This loft offers sweeping views of Red Rock and views of downtown from the balcony. The impressive stainless steel kitchen and open area floor plan make this an ideal property for entertaining.



Newport Lofts also has great amenities such as attached garage parking, a rooftop pool and spa, outdoor running track, 24 hour fitness center and is large pet friendly.



This loft is fully furnished and available immediately! Price listed is for a 1 year lease, excluding utilities. Ask about renting unfurnished too.



