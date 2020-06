Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities parking pool bbq/grill garage

NEW BUILD THREE BEDROOM IN THE PASEOS WITH A ROOFTOP DECK - Stunning 3 Bedroom 2.5 Bath 2 Car Garage with a Rooftop Deck is ready for immediate occupancy. This townhome has many upgrades; custom cabinets, high end appliances, downstairs upgraded flooring, upgraded carpet, custom paint. Community features a community pool, BBQ area and it is gated. Be the first to occupy this home located in Summerlin. Conveniently located to all Las Vegas has to offer.



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE5359419)