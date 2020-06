Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher granite counters in unit laundry refrigerator Property Amenities carport parking

SPACIOUS SINGLE STORY HOME WITH DEN OFF LIVING ROOM. FEATURES TO INCLUDE: TWO TONE PAINT, TILE THROUGHOUT ENTIRE HOME FOR EASY MAINTENANCE, LARGE KITCHEN WITH GRANITE COUNTER TOPS, BACK SPLASH, ALL APPLIANCES INCLUDING WASHER AND DRYER , NICE SIZED BEDROOMS AND CLOSET SPACES, SUN ROOM OFF BACK, SPACIOUS FRONT AND BACKYARD, 2 COVERED CARPORT SPOTS. **HOME WILL BE CLEANED UP PRIOR TO NEW TENANT**