Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher microwave refrigerator Property Amenities parking garage

Coronado Condominiums in The Paseos Village of Summerlin offers a convenient lifestyle within an amenityrich master plan community. This 2 bedroom 2 bath is located on the 1st floor that also features a 2 car garage with entry to the condo. Available for immediate occupancy and located to all Las Vegas has to offer.