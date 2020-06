Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace microwave refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities hot tub

Beautiful SUMMERLIN setting all around you! Home boasts a great layout with welcoming living room, open kitchen/family room with fireplace. Ceramic tile in all the right places. Large master bedroom with vaulted ceilings, spacious walk-in closet and access to rear yard. Private yard w/ views to be seen from relaxing Hot Tub! See it soon!