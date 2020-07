Amenities

patio / balcony dishwasher garage microwave refrigerator

Unit Amenities dishwasher microwave patio / balcony refrigerator Property Amenities parking garage

BEAUTIFULLY MAINTAINED 4BD 2.3 BATH TWO STORY HOME!! * LOCATED WITHIN NORTHERN TERRACE * WITH THE WINDOWS BRINGING IN NATURAL LIGHT TO OPEN FLOOR PLAN FAMILY ROOM * KITCHEN AND BRAKFAST AREA IS THE HEART OF THIS HOME, WHICH IS ALSO JUST A STEP OUT THE BACK DOOR TO A SPACIOUS COMPLETE PRIVATE BACKYARD INCLUDING A PAVER PATIO!! * FOUR SPACIOUS BEDROOMS, INCLUDING THE MASTER * MUST SEE!