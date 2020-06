Amenities

patio / balcony dishwasher pet friendly garage fireplace bbq/grill

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace microwave patio / balcony refrigerator Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking bbq/grill garage

Open 1 story home in gated community All appliances included Home is spacious w/ vaulted ceilings, large great room. Kitchen is open to great room with large wrap around breakfast bar and seperate dining nook. Window covering throughout Backyard is as spacious with large wooden deck off the great room and a paved patio in the side yard Home backs up to walking trail. Sm pet under 30lbs. Pet Deposit $500 per pet, We charge $17mo 4 trash