Adiamo.
Last updated July 14 2020 at 6:28 AM

Adiamo

1350 W Horizon Ridge Pkwy · (804) 403-8585
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

1350 W Horizon Ridge Pkwy, Henderson, NV 89012
McCullough Hills

Price and availability

VERIFIED 2 HRS AGO

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Adiamo.

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
in unit laundry
bathtub
carpet
ceiling fan
extra storage
fireplace
garbage disposal
granite counters
ice maker
microwave
oven
range
recently renovated
refrigerator
smoke-free units
stainless steel
walk in closets
Property Amenities
clubhouse
24hr gym
parking
pool
bbq/grill
garage
hot tub
cats allowed
dogs allowed
accessible
24hr maintenance
business center
cc payments
conference room
e-payments
fire pit
green community
guest parking
guest suite
lobby
online portal
package receiving
smoke-free community
Set high in the foothills of Black Mountain, Adiamo offers commanding views of the Las Vegas valley. This choice location is enhanced by the nearby master-planned communities of MacDonald Ranch and Green Valley Ranch with their upscale single-family and custom home neighborhoods, golf courses, parks, and shopping centers. Just minutes to the north on Stephanie Road lie a number of fine restaurants, plentiful shopping at the Galleria Mall, as well as the popular attractions of Sunset Station Hotel and Casino. Adiamo harkens back to a tradition of Southern European style and sophistication built to the highest standards. Behind the gated entry, the community clubhouse welcomes you with timeless warmth embodied in its classic design. A Romanesque-inspired pool, and a fitness center with both cardiovascular and free weight equipment provide for your physical well-being. For pure relaxation, the sun-drenched pool, bubbling spa, and shaded gazebo will restore your peace of mind.

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 2-15 months
Please note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Cable, Hot Water, Sewer, Trash, Water
Application Fee: $50
Pets Allowed: cats, birds, dogs, fish, lizards
fee: $350
limit: 2
rent: $30-$40
Dogs
fee: $350
rent: $30-$40
Cats
fee: $350
rent: $30
Parking Details: Parking Lot;Garage. Garage lot, 1 space/unit. Attached garages are available with two and three bedroom apartment homes. Assigned covered parking is for all apartment homes not having an attached garage. Detached garages also available for rent. Plenty of open parking.

