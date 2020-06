Amenities

dishwasher garage pool ceiling fan hot tub fireplace

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace microwave refrigerator Property Amenities parking pool garage hot tub

Beautiful one story gated home in Green Valley Ranch! A community pool and spa are just steps away* Paseo Verde park is just one block away* Close to The District, Henderson Pavilion and Green Valley Ranch Resort* All appliances are included* Eat in kitchen* Formal dining room* Vaulted ceilings* Great layout* Good size fully landscaped yard*