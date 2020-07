Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony dishwasher pet friendly parking recently renovated

Unit Amenities air conditioning ceiling fan extra storage fireplace in unit laundry patio / balcony walk in closets recently renovated stainless steel dishwasher oven range refrigerator Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly gym parking pool bbq/grill accessible hot tub

The definition of quality and elegance comes alive at Avalon at Seven Hills Apartments in Henderson NV! Located in the beautiful Green Valley, our apartments are nestled above the congestion of Las Vegas while still putting convenience in reach. Fine shopping and local dining is just a stone's throw from Avalon at Seven Hills at Eastern Commons Shopping Center and a number of parks, top rated schools, and golf courses are a short distance away. Easy access to the I-15 and I-215 as well as public transportation makes getting around Henderson a breeze!

Every expectation will be surpassed from the moment you step through the door of our Henderson NV apartments. Our pet-friendly one, two and three bedroom apartment homes are fully equipped with gourmet kitchens, a full-size washer and dryer, vaulted ceilings, large walk-in closets, private patios, and balconies are just a few of the standard features found in each floor plan.

With luxury amenities and amazing views, Avalon at Seven Hills i